Ashley Alexiss Perches On An Above-Water Swing In A Pink Bikini

Ashley Alexiss shared her first Instagram post of 2020 today. It showed her rocking a pink bikini while perched on a swing above water.

The stunner struck a dynamic pose on the swing. It was a wooden platform with a rope attached to each corner. Ashley sat on the edge and propped herself up with her left arm. Meanwhile, she raised her other hand into the air to grab a rope. She looked over at the camera with a big smile on her face as she was seemingly having a blast.

The bikini was also eye-catching. It was light pink with shimmery accents on the top. Her bottoms had a high-rise cut in the back and made of a different fabric. The model wore her hair down in a heavy left part. It had soft waves, and she brushed it behind her left shoulder.

Her makeup was very natural-looking. From far away, her pink lipstick popped the most. She appeared to be wearing silver eyeshadow too.

In addition, the swing was fairly close to the water. This meant that Ashley’s left foot was fully submerged. She appeared to be at an infinity pool because the light blue water gave way to the sky in an almost seamless way. It was a cloudy day outside, and the skies were mostly obscured by hazy, white clouds.

Fans headed to the comments section to send the blonde their compliments.

“Good lord have mercy you are one Gorgeous lady,” raved an admirer.

“I wish more women were as confident as you are with themselves…..absolutely stunning,” declared a follower.

Others took note of her captions.

Loading...

“You too & u also a happy healthy & successful 2020 #goodvibesonly,” expressed a fan.

“Great pic, and better message. Keep it up, you and your team are doing a great job #goodvibes,” wrote a fourth Instagram user.

It’s also worth noting that the bombshell was modeling swimwear from her own line, which is available at Shop Alexiss. The pricing of her bikini pieces ranges from a little under $70 to $129.99. And unsurprisingly, the beauty models many of her own pieces for the website.

Within the past month, Ashley also shared another bikini pic with her Instagram fans. This time, she was spotted in a floral ensemble. The model posed with her left shoulder facing the camera and arched her back. At the same time, she grabbed her hair with her hands and looked at the camera with a wide smile. This update was a screenshot of the People Magazine feature on Ashley and the other 2020 Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition finalists.