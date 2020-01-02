Nick Gordon Dead, Bobbi Kristina’s Ex Died Following Apparent Drug Overdose

Nick Gordon has died, according to the Daily Mail. The site reported that Gordon suffered “a series of heart attacks” after he was taken to Altamonte Springs Hospital in Florida on New Year’s Day. It is suspected that the 30-year-old overdosed on drugs.

“We are devastated by the loss of my beautiful brother. He leaves a void in the hearts of my family and his friends. Nick’s battle in life was not an easy one. I will be forever grateful that my God afforded a small moment at the very end of Nick’s life, and I was able to hold his hand as he journeyed on,” Gordon’s brother, Jack Walker Jr., told People Magazine in a statement.

Gordon was extremely close to Whitney Houston, who raised him. Understandably, Gordon had a very hard time when Houston died in 2012 — and things only got worse for him in the years that followed.

Gordon became engaged to Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown’s daughter, Bobbi Kristina. The two grew very close over the years and their relationship was strengthened after Houston’s tragic death. Three years later, Bobbi Kristina was found unconscious in a bathtub — similar to how her mother was found. She was rushed to the hospital and placed in a medically induced coma, where she remained for six months. Tests showed that a variety of drugs were in her system at the time of her passing. She was just 22 years old.

Two years later. Gordon was found liable for Bobbi Kristina’s death in a wrongful death case. As a result, Gordon ordered to pay $36 million to Bobbi Kristina’s estate. And while Gordon may have disappeared from the public eye following this particular case was closed, additional trouble persisted in his personal life.

