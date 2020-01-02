‘Vikings’ Season 6: Prince Dir Is Set Free In A Surprise Show Of Support

Held in captivity by his brother, Prince Oleg, Dir is secretly let free in the latest episode of 'Vikings.'

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 5 (titled “The Key”) of History Channel’s Vikings. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

Prince Dir (Lenn Kudrjawizki), the brother of Prince Oleg (Danila Kozlovsky), has had a rough time since his introduction in Season 6 of History Channel’s Vikings. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Dir thought he had escaped Oleg’s clutches without mishap after he criticized his brother for poisoning their other brother, Askold (Blake Kubena). Dir had also tried to take ownership of Prince Igor (Oran Glynn O’Donovan), the son of King Rurik and, as the Daily Express points out, the heir to the Kievan Rus. As a result of this, he is considered a valuable commodity among his family.

While Dir thought that he had escaped Oleg, he was quickly captured and brutally tortured by Oleg. Placing a ring through Dir’s cheek, the prince has been held in a cage like a dog ever since.

In Episode 4 of Vikings, Ivar had spoken to Igor and explained that he is the rightful heir, of which Igor was quite surprised. Since then, a valuable friendship has formed and, in the latest episode, saw Ivar manipulating Igor and helping him to free Dir from captivity.

Using a naked woman as a decoy, the guards were lured away from Dir’s cage. This gave Ivar and Igor the opportunity to free the prince. Once that was done, Dir was then reunited with his wife and supporters. He then told Ivar that they would meet again at some point in time.

Later, when Oleg found out that his brother had escaped, he tortured the guards in an effort to find out what had happened. Finding out no information other than they had been led astray by the woman, Oleg had them killed. He then presented their heads to Ivar at mealtime.

Jonathan Hession / History Channel

Loading...

It is unclear yet if Oleg suspects Ivar of freeing Dir. However, he did question Igor about whether he knew anything. When Igor lied and said that he was not involved, Oleg then goes on to point out that Igor is now in further danger of being kidnapped with Dir free.

As yet, it is unclear what Dir will do now that he is freed from Oleg. However, it seems unlikely that he will simply disappear completely and viewers will have to tune into future episodes of Vikings in order to find out more.

Season 6 of Vikings returns to the History Channel on Wednesday, January 8, at 10 p.m.