Fitness Model Jen Selter Flaunts Physique In Thong Swimsuit Next To Her Sister

Fitness model Jen Selter surprised her 12.8 million Instagram followers with a breathtaking sunset shot that flaunted her physique, as well as her sister Steph Selter’s incredible body.

The brunette bombshell didn’t include a geotag that specified the location the photo was taken, but the duo was on a sandy beach with waves lapping at the shore. The gentle body of water in front of them stretched out towards the horizon, and the sky was lit up in shades of blue, pink, orange and purple as the sun set for the stunning shot.

Jen rocked a one-piece thong swimsuit that put her ample assets on full display. The swimwear appeared to be crafted from a metallic silver material, and it clung to Jen’s toned physique flawlessly. Her body was turned to face the ocean so her cleavage wasn’t visible in the snap, but the angle from the side highlighted her gravity-defying derriere. Jen’s brunette locks were pulled back in a low ponytail, and she rested one hand on her sister’s shoulder while the other was held up in the sky, flashing a peace sign.

Her sister stood by her side and wore her brunette locks down and loose in a straight, sleek style. She likewise rocked a one-piece swimsuit, but the ensemble covered less skin than many bikinis do. The purple suit dipped almost to her lower back, showing off plenty of skin, and also had a thong-style bottom that flaunted her curves. Steph mirrored her sister and raised one hand in the air as they took in the stunning view in front of them. Both sisters were barefoot as they enjoyed the sand under their feet.

Jen paired the gorgeous picture with a motivational and inspirational caption, and told her followers that she was “going into 2020 with positive vibes only.”

Jen’s fans couldn’t get enough of the stunning and sexy snap, and the post received over 167,500 likes within just one day. Many of her fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the shot.

“Truly stunning and happy new year my lovely,” one fan said, followed by a string of emoji.

“Two beautiful women!” another fan added.

One fan said Jen was looking “perfect as always.”

Yet another follower simply stated “absolutely stunning.”

Her latest Instagram update isn’t the first time Jen has posted a sizzling snap with her sister by her side. In fact, less than a month ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Jen shared a shot of herself in a skimpy swimsuit with Steph by her side.