Noah Cyrus Continues To Flip The Bird In 2020: ‘Clearly I’m Not Changing’

Flipping the bird is nothing new for Noah Cyrus, who has used the hand gesture on many occasions. New Year’s Day was no different, as the 19-year-old performer’s visual comment regarding her feelings about 2020 showed up on the “Lonely” singer’s Instagram platform in a five-part post.

In each of the string of pictures, Noah held up one or two middle fingers while the camera snapped her in action.

In the first photo in the pack, Miley Cyrus’ little sister seemed to be rocking out in a car while closing her eyes and holding up two middle fingers toward nobody in particular.

The second snap captured Noah as she faced sideways while continuing to flip the bird as the picture was taken. Many of her dozens of tattoos could be seen in this closeup shot, particularly a small black heart permanently inked on one of her shoulders.

The third image was also taken inside a vehicle in which other passengers were present. Again, Noah used both hands to show the obscene gesture.

Then, in the next shot, she only used one hand to speak for her. The other hand was holding another person’s hand as Noah held onto a brown leather purse while she rocked a skimpy bra top.

The last photo of the pack showed more of the singer’s naked slim torso as she, once again, flashed her middle finger. Her underboob and her navel were featured when she seemed to be partying, possibly after the new year had begun. Noah was still holding onto a blond woman’s hand, but that person’s identity could not be discerned because of the way the picture had been cropped.

A good portion of Noah’s 5.5 million Instagram followers were intrigued by her most recent social media update. She received more than 97,000 likes, including one from her sister Brandy, within an hour of her Wednesday post going live.

The update also brought in 330-plus comments within the same timeframe, some of which were simply emoji — including red hearts and fall leaves — while others used their words to express their thoughts about Noah’s images featuring her constant use of flashing her middle finger.

“Funny Rabbit doing the dam thang,” commented one follower.

“20/20 Vision for 2020, the year of Visionaries! A new Era is upon us! The Revolution has begun!” stated a second admirer.

“Middle finger power,” remarked a third fan, who added a black heart emoji.

“More fun and wild times ahead?” queried a fourth Instagram user.