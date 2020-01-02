‘Vikings’ Season 6: Ivar The Boneless Gets The Surprise Of His Life With Prince Oleg’s Intended Bride

When Ivar the Boneless is introduced to Princess Katia in the latest episode of 'Vikings,' he discovers she bears a striking resemblance ot his dead wife, Freydis.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 5 (titled “The Key”) of History Channel’s Vikings. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

Ivar the Boneless (Alex Hogh Andersen) was set for a surprise in Episode 5 of History Channel’s Vikings Season 6, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. Prior to Episode 5 airing, Metro pointed out that Prince Oleg (Danila Kozlovsky) presented his newly betrothed, Princess Katia (Alicia Agneson), to Ivar and Prince Igor (Oran Glynn O’Donovan). While Ivar appeared surprised at the resemblance between Katia and his dead wife, Freydis (Alicia Agneson), little was shown beyond that initial reaction.

In the latest episode of Vikings, viewers got to see not only the full scene featured in the Episode 5 premiere clip but how Ivar really felt about this introduction.

At first, Ivar is shocked to see the resemblance. Besides Katia’s dark hair, there appears to be no difference between the characters. In Season 5 of Vikings, Ivar married Freydis but later went on to kill her after she ended up siding with Ivar’s brother, Bjorn Ironside (Alexander Ludwig). Her support of Bjorn led to Ivar’s downfall as the leader of Kattegat and the reason why he fled Scandinavia.

Jonathan Hession / History Channel

When Ivar is first introduced to Katia, he is surprised but manages to regain some semblance of decorum during the meeting. However, later on in the episode, he confronts Katia in the marketplace and is more forward regarding who he thinks she is.

“Princess, I have been waiting for the opportunity to talk to you privately,” Ivar says. “Surely you understand why I need to talk to you?”

Katia doesn’t answer Ivar so he then goes on to explain that he believes that Oleg is playing games with him and that Katia is actually Freydis, his dead wife.

“You and I were once married,” Ivar further explains.

“Were we really?” Katia finally responds. “And, what happened to us?”

Ivar doesn’t answer Katia’s questioning. However, he does look distraught as Katia walks away from him.

As yet, it is unclear just how this storyline will play out in Season 6 of Vikings. It seems highly unlikely that Freydis really did survive being strangled by Ivar and has managed to find her way to Kiev and the Rus. However, having Freydis pretend to be someone else in order to play games with Ivar certainly seems like something that Prince Oleg would do. So, viewers will just have to tune into next week’s episode in order to find out more.

Season 6 of Vikings returns to the History Channel on Wednesday, January 8, at 10 p.m.