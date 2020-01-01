Buxom Bombshell Sofia Vergara Rings In The New Year Rocking A Cleavage-Bearing Floral Dress

Modern Family star Sofia Vergara surprised her 17.8 million Instagram followers with a sizzling triple update that documented her New Year’s Eve festivities. She spent time with a few friends, and her husband, actor Joe Manganiello, while on vacation.

In the first snap from her update, Sofia posed with a pair of silly “2020” glasses on, and Joe rocked the same type of eyewear as well. The duo is spending some time in a tropical destination, so they were dressed for the warm weather. The actress wore a floral dress with ruffled details on the legs and a v-neck neckline that revealed a tantalizing amount of cleavage. She opted not to wear a necklace and distract from the dress’s neckline, but she added a pair of large statement earrings to her look, in addition to the festive glasses. Sofia’s brunette locks were down in a straight, sleek style and she posed with one hand on the back of Joe’s chair and the other on her hips, showing off her hourglass physique.

Joe rocked a light blue button-down shirt and held a tiny dog in his hands. His brunet locks were tousled and he had a scruffy gray beard. While his wife flashed a seductive smile, Joe opened his mouth in a silly expression as the snap was taken.

In the second picture, the duo left the “2020” glasses behind and posed on a sandy beach with a third gentleman. The muscular friend wore a polo shirt and gray pants, and Sofia looked petite in between the two strong men. The full-length glimpse of her ensemble showed that the dress was a maxi length.

The third and final snap was taken in some type of beach hut with sand floors, one that had a tropical vibe. Sofia was snapped with two female friends who were likewise dressed up and ready to celebrate the new year. The brunette bombshell again posed with a hand on her hip and flaunted her insane body.

Sofia included a simple caption with the post, and her fans couldn’t get enough of the celebratory update. The post received over 245,300 likes within just 16 hours, and many of her followers took to the comments section to share their thoughts and to wish her well in 2020.

“Happy new year gorgeous,” one follower said.

Another fan was a huge fan of Sofia’s style, and commented, “Omg I love all your outfits.”

“I’ve gotta say, I am loving Joe’s obsession with the tiny dog lately,” remarked a third Instagram user.

“I hope I look half as cool as your husband in 2050,” a fourth fan said.

Sofia often shares sweet snaps that showcase her relationship with her husband. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, the stunner shared a snap where she rocked a white bandeau top and pink tie-dye skirt as she wished Joe a happy birthday in the caption.