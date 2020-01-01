‘Maxim’ Bombshell Kara Del Toro Goes Braless Under White Blazer In Sizzling Snap

Maxim bombshell Kara Del Toro recently tantalized her Instagram followers with a sizzling update in which she rocked a skimpy outfit that showed off her ample assets. The stunner didn’t include her specific location in the geotag of the post, but she posed in what appeared to be a warm weather climate. She stood in front of a set of steps leading to a gorgeous building with large windows, and there were palm trees visible in the background.

Kara rocked a high-waisted denim miniskirt that clung to her curves and came to well above mid-thigh. Though the shot was cropped just above her knee, so all of the bombshell’s legs weren’t visible, her toned thighs were on full display in the short skirt. Kara paired the denim miniskirt with a flowy white blazer that had a loose, unstructured silhouette and lapels to add a business chic twist to the ensemble. Kara didn’t appear to be wearing anything underneath the blazer, so the look displayed a scandalous amount of cleavage. The beauty’s assets were showcased by the sexy ensemble, and she kept the accessories simple, adding a delicate choker necklace, silver ring, and a small Fendi bag.

Kara kept her beauty look basic as well, and wore her hair in a smooth, sleek blow-out style. Her straight tresses cascaded down her chest, blowing slightly in the wind, and her beauty look was minimal and natural. Kara posed with her hands on the front of her blazer, holding the top in a way that revealed her cleavage without showing off too much skin.

Kara accompanied the post with a caption that acknowledged the New Year, and what her plans for the year ahead are. Her fans couldn’t get enough of the sizzling post, and the Instagram update received over 18,300 likes within just two hours. Many of Kara’s followers took to the comment section to shower her with praise and compliment her beauty.

One fan referenced Kara’s caption, and said “good plan! I’m on the same page.”

“Very wonderful. Beautiful shot,” another fan added.

Loading...

One follower wasn’t all that surprised by Kara’s sizzling update, and said “as usual always so hot and happy new year.”

“Wow pure perfection,” another fan added.

Just a few days ago, Kara gave her eager Instagram followers a glimpse into how she gets her perfect bronzed skin year round. As The Inquisitr reported, the stunner shared a video in which she posed in skimpy black lingerie and applied some self-tanner to her skin.