Tracee Ellis Ross Celebrates The New Year With Massive Instagram Update Showcasing Her Beauty

Actress Tracee Ellis Ross, who is the daughter of legendary singer Diana Ross, delighted her 7.4 million Instagram followers by sharing a massive update in honor of the New Year. She paired the stunning photos with a caption that shared her gratitude about the things that had happened over the past decade. She listed everything from the awards she won to the accomplishments she experienced in other areas of her life, and paired the heartfelt caption with sexy shots.

In the first snap, Tracee rocked a black-and-white striped midi dress with a figure-hugging silhouette that accentuated her curves. Her hair was loose and natural, and she paired the dress with flat black boots for a more casual look.

She followed that up with a video in which she simply stared at the camera, showing off her stunning features. She started the video with a serious expression and eventually did a silly fish lips pose for her followers.

The third slide in her massive update featured Tracee in a skimpy animal-print triangle bikini. The beauty topped off the ensemble with a straw hat, and spent some time relaxing by the pool. She flaunted her body and her killer dance moves as she lip synced and busted a move in the video.

The fourth snap captured a special moment when she graced the stage with Michelle Obama. She rocked a white turtleneck and bright red pencil skirt for the occasion. She showed off one of her awards in the fifth update, sharing a short video of herself with her Golden Globe Award in bed.

For the sixth snap, Tracee served up some major attitude in a stunning avant-garde look that consisted of metallic fabric with pleats and architectural details.

She followed that look up with a smoking hot snap in which she rocked a full leather jumpsuit that clung to every inch of her curves and emphasized her hourglass physique. Her hair was pulled up in a sleek bun for that picture, and she rocked a red lip to finish off the ensemble.

Tracee flaunted her curvaceous physique again in the eighth slide, as well as her personality, by sharing a short clip of herself taken from a photoshoot. She rocked a one-piece yellow swimsuit and wore her hair natural and textured, and Tracee appeared to have an absolute blast while she posed and danced in front of a neutral white backdrop.

She finished off the massive update with two more bold looks that showcased her fashion-forward style and beauty. Her fans absolutely loved the Instagram update, and the post received over 137,900 likes within just 19 hours, including a like from actress Gabrielle Union.

“You are fabulous. Congratulations on all of your decade achievements!” one fan commented.

Another fan told Tracee that “you are a national treasure!”

“Must you be stunning every slide,” another follower added.

One fan called the actress “a timeless queen.”

Tracee isn’t afraid to show off her toned physique on Instagram, or her fun-loving personality. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Tracee brought her Instagram followers along with her to the gym. She got her sweat on in a sports bra and leggings as she sculpted her incredible body with a series of moves.