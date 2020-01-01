Tracee Ellis Ross Celebrates The New Year With Massive Instagram Update Showcasing Her Beauty

Actress Tracee Ellis Ross, who is the daughter of legendary singer Diana Ross, delighted her 7.4 million Instagram followers by sharing a massive update in honor of the New Year. She paired the stunning photos with a caption that shared her gratitude about the things that had happened over the past decade. She listed everything from the awards she won to the accomplishments she experienced in other areas of her life, and paired the heartfelt caption with sexy shots.
In the first snap, Tracee rocked a black-and-white striped midi dress with a figure-hugging silhouette that accentuated her curves. Her hair was loose and natural, and she paired the dress with flat black boots for a more casual look.
She followed that up with a video in which she simply stared at the camera, showing off her stunning features. She started the video with a serious expression and eventually did a silly fish lips pose for her followers.
The third slide in her massive update featured Tracee in a skimpy animal-print triangle bikini. The beauty topped off the ensemble with a straw hat, and spent some time relaxing by the pool. She flaunted her body and her killer dance moves as she lip synced and busted a move in the video.
The fourth snap captured a special moment when she graced the stage with Michelle Obama. She rocked a white turtleneck and bright red pencil skirt for the occasion. She showed off one of her awards in the fifth update, sharing a short video of herself with her Golden Globe Award in bed.
View this post on Instagram
I worked hard & lived big!
So many seeds I planted have come above ground this past decade. Deep gratitude to so many for so much. (sound on for videos in swipe) Some highlights in no order: Discovered that MY LIFE IS MINE (did a speech about it) & that my joy comes from remembering that
Got 2 more nephews & 3 nieces!
Did fun things w/my family (Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade)
Launched my hair company @patternbeauty
Learned what my version of fun is & had lots of it
Bought my dream home
Faced & conquered one of my biggest fears/dreams
Joined a group of women who taught me new ways to use my voice, advocate for myself & others & who introduced me to a kind of courage that I didn’t know was possible. We called TIMES UP collectively across the globe
Did a TED talk on the #WisdomOfWomensFury
Enjoyed affection, kindness, care, passion & tons of laughter
Started Blackish, did 136 episodes & directed 2
Won 6 NAACP Awards & 1 Golden Globe Award
Emmy Nominated 3x’s
Became an EP & show co-creator w/Mixedish
Interviewed Michelle Obama 2x’s
Started on IG, posted TMurda, thirst traps, working out & wearing gorgeous clothes, in hallways, pools & pink
Did Tyler The Creator’s “Earfquake” video & did sequin dancing in Drake’s “Nice For What” video
Hosted: BET awards 2x’s, BGR 1x solo & 3x’s w/THE Regina King, Glamour Women Of The Year, AMA’s 2x’s, Jimmy Kimmel & British Fashion Awards
Launched a 1x clothing line with JC Penney
Was on the cover of W mag, ESSENCE 3x’s, Redbook, HEALTH, GLAMOUR, Variety, Hollywood Reporter, WWD, WHO WHAT WEAR, VIOLET, London Sunday Times, ELLE Canada, InStyle, LOVE, and GirlsGirlsGirls
Campaigned for Hillary Clinton, Stacey Abrams & Andrew Gillum
Became the CHASE / UNITED gal #rewarded
Went to MET BALL 3x’s
Brown University, my alma mater, gave me an Honorary Doctorate
Recreated my mom’s #WorkThatBody video Plant seeds, work hard & smart, be patient, kind and of service. There’s lots to do in the next decade as we build a world where all of us all are safe & free. Here’s to 2020 perfect vision. Make your roadmap: it’s up to you!
For the sixth snap, Tracee served up some major attitude in a stunning avant-garde look that consisted of metallic fabric with pleats and architectural details.
She followed that look up with a smoking hot snap in which she rocked a full leather jumpsuit that clung to every inch of her curves and emphasized her hourglass physique. Her hair was pulled up in a sleek bun for that picture, and she rocked a red lip to finish off the ensemble.
Tracee flaunted her curvaceous physique again in the eighth slide, as well as her personality, by sharing a short clip of herself taken from a photoshoot. She rocked a one-piece yellow swimsuit and wore her hair natural and textured, and Tracee appeared to have an absolute blast while she posed and danced in front of a neutral white backdrop.
She finished off the massive update with two more bold looks that showcased her fashion-forward style and beauty. Her fans absolutely loved the Instagram update, and the post received over 137,900 likes within just 19 hours, including a like from actress Gabrielle Union.
“You are fabulous. Congratulations on all of your decade achievements!” one fan commented.
Another fan told Tracee that “you are a national treasure!”
“Must you be stunning every slide,” another follower added.
One fan called the actress “a timeless queen.”
Tracee isn’t afraid to show off her toned physique on Instagram, or her fun-loving personality. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Tracee brought her Instagram followers along with her to the gym. She got her sweat on in a sports bra and leggings as she sculpted her incredible body with a series of moves.
