Ellie Goulding Sizzles In Revealing Green Mini Dress On Instagram

British bombshell Ellie Goulding stunned her 14.4 million Instagram followers by sharing a sizzling snap in which she showcased her incredible body.

The blond beauty posed in front of a bright yellow wall, with what appeared to be floating artistic installations crated from a white material in the space behind her. In addition to finding a bold background for her snap, she also opted for a bold hue when it came to her own dress. The stunner sizzled in an emerald green mini dress that had all eyes on her enviable physique.

The dress had a low-cut v-neck neckline that exposed her cleavage, and was form-fitting throughout to draw attention to her sculpted physique. The hem of the dress ended at above mid-thigh, which meant her long, toned legs were on full display. She added a few extra inches of height to her petite frame, and also accentuated her legs even more, by pairing the dress with metallic sandals that featured a strap above her toes and glittering strands draping from her ankles. The dress had a trim on the hem and along the neckline as well, adding a few extra hints of sparkle to the look.

Ellie’s blond locks were down in gentle waves, and her makeup was minimal yet stunning. She rocked a slight smoky eye and nude lips for a look that accentuated her natural beauty. She kept the accessories minimal, allowing the dress to be the focal point in her ensemble. She added a delicate bracelet as she struck a pose for the smoking hot snap.

Ellie’s fans couldn’t get enough of the sexy Instagram update, and the post received over 306,800 likes within just one day. Even model Karlie Kloss gave the photo a like. Many of Ellie’s followers took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the revealing dress — and Ellie’s insane body.

Several of her fans wished her a happy birthday in their comments, and one added “33 never looked so good.”

Another follower couldn’t get over how incredible Ellie looked, and said “absolutely ridiculous” followed by a series of heart eye emoji.

“What a gorgeous queen,” another fan said.

One fan loved the hue of the dress, and said “green looks gorgeous on you Elena.”

The British songstress makes health and fitness a priority in her busy schedule, and sometimes gives her followers a glimpse into her routine — or simply a look at the results of her hard work. In November 2019, as The Inquisitr reported, the blond bombshell shared a snap in which she rocked black athletic bottoms and a white sports bra in a sizzling black-and-white Instagram update.