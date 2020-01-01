Blond Bombshell Anna Nystrom Looks Smoking Hot In Black Lace Top

Blond bombshell Anna Nystrom tantalized her 8.5 million Instagram followers with a stunning close-up snap that showcased her beauty. Anna kept the caption of the post very mysterious, simply adding a heart emoji and nothing else to add context to the shot.

In the picture, Anna was positioned in front of what appeared to be a neutral fabric backdrop. The stunner from Sweden had her long blond locks parted in the middle, and they cascaded down her chest in voluminous curls. The light caught her silky strands in certain points, illuminating them and giving her a glow.

Anna’s decision to crop the photo closely meant that not much of her outfit was on display. However, the small amount that fans could see was enough to thrill them. Anna rocked a sleeveless black top with a plunging neckline that revealed a major amount of cleavage. The v-neck neckline had lace trim on the edge, which drew the eye towards Anna’s ample assets.

Anna tends to stick to a particular makeup look in nearly all her posts, and she rocked her signature look yet again in the close-up shot. The stunner had flawless, porcelain skin and a nude shade on her lips for a minimal look. She filled her brows in until they were bold, contrasting her blond locks, and she accentuated her stunning eyes by going for a subtle smoky eye in neutral shades of brown.

The blond bombshell stared straight at the camera in the snap with a seductive look on her face, and her followers couldn’t get enough of the smoking hot shot.

The picture received over 45,800 likes within just one hour, and many of her fans took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the sizzling selfie.

“You look amazing better every year happy New Year,” one fan said.

Another follower commented that Anna looked “insanely gorgeous,” and followed the comment with a series of heart eye emoji.

One fan said “HAPPY NEW YEAR 2020 @annanystrom, i wish you all prosperity, happiness, success, new purpose, new goals, etc. I hope you’re having a great time, hugs & kisses.”

“Gorgeous doll,” another fan added.

This particular update looks a lot like a snap Anna shared a few days ago, right down to the neutral backdrop behind her. On December 26, as The Inquisitr reported, Anna thrilled her followers with a close-up snap in which she rocked a lacy white bralette. The stunner’s cleavage was on display in that photo as well, and she gazed off into the distance, letting her curves do all the talking.