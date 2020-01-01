Brunette Bombshell Lyna Perez Sizzles In Topless Photoshoot

The model left little to the imagination in her latest Instagram post.

On January 1, American model Lyna Perez started off 2020 by sharing a sizzling snap with her 4.3 million Instagram followers.

The provocative photo shows the stunner posing on a boat with a beautiful body of water in the background. She sat, with her shoulders back, on a white vinyl seat. Lyna turned her head away from the camera and looked off into the distance, as she flashed her beautiful smile. The 27-year-old opted to go topless for the photoshoot, wearing only a pair of low-rise pink bikini bottoms and numerous accessories that included hoop earrings and sparkling rings. She placed her hands over her chest to adhere to Instagram’s community guidelines. Regardless, her ample cleavage, toned midsection, and sculpted hips were put on full display, much to the delight of her audience. Fans were also able to catch a glimpse of Lyna’s black ink scorpion tattoo, just above her hip bone.

The brunette bombshell styled her long locks in a half-up pigtail hairdo and enhanced her already gorgeous features with a minimal amount of makeup. The application featured subtle contour, voluminous lashes, and pinkish nude lipstick. Her nails were also perfectly manicured and painted a light pink.

In the caption, the social media sensation noted that her New Year resolution is to improve the way in which she covers her chest for photos. She proceeded to ask fans what their intentions were for 2020.

Some followers were quick to answer Lyna’s question.

“Happy new year [sic] Lyna!! I don’t do resolutions. I either forget or don’t bother making one @lynaritaa,” wrote one commenter.

Many of her admirers also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments. While some simply left fire and heart-eye emoji in the comments section, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“You are so perfect and beautiful love! @lynaritaa,” gushed one fan.

“Perfect and gorgeous as always honey,” said a different devotee, adding a string of red heart emoji to the comment.

“You are the most beautiful girl in the world @lynaritaa,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Lyna engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to quite a few of the comments.

The post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 65,000 likes.

As fans are aware, Lyna has a tendency to upload racy pictures, such as this one, on Instagram. Recently, she drove fans wild by posting a photo, in which she wore a skimpy, scalloped bikini. That post has been liked over 130,000 times since it was shared.