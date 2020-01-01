Sommer Ray Proves Her Strength By Pushing Hard Into The New Year

Sommer Ray had been seen kicking back and enjoying downtime with her mom, Shannon Ray, during Christmas week. However, this week the 23-year-old star set a more rigorous tone just in time for the new year.

She did so by pushing a man at least twice her size around a gym floor as he crouched on a metal contraption with a red triangular base but sans any wheels. His muscular arms gripped two sturdy poles for the ride as the athletic model used all her strength to move him forward as he sat backward, facing her.

This happened on New Year’s Eve when Sommer provided a video post on Instagram memorializing the event. For the task, she wore a two-piece workout ensemble that was edged in black with white writing on the bottom of the crop top and the top of the skintight shorts. Her wavy hair, which had been tossed to one side, was worn down, occasionally hitting her chest as she pushed with all her might.

As she propelled forward, her enviable booty was on display while Sommer stretched out her torso to gain as much leverage as possible. Her feet, clad in white socks and white sneakers, helped move her along as she took long strides across the gym floor. Her arms, which showed she had been working them hard in advance of this nearly Herculian event, were stuck out straight while she held onto the same poles in a place just below where the man she was been pushing had placed his hands.

After Sommer proved her athletic mettle, she heaved a huge sigh that she had mastered the assignment.

“I love it. I was actually impressed, I am not going to lie. That was dope,” the man she had maneuvered stated in a complementary way before he offered Sommer a high five.

The cameraman gave her a fist pump for her accomplishment.

Sommer’s social media update was popular among her 23.5 million followers, many of whom had interacted with the Tuesday post. More than 227,000 fans pressed “like” to convey their thoughts, while 1,100-plus Instagram users commented on the photo that proved the athletic model’s brute strength.

Many used emoji to convey their thoughts while others expressed themselves in actual words.

“Happy new 2020. Next year, next decade, next level. Keep rocking it,” stated one fan.

“What gyms let you just wear underwear, I thought zoo culture had a dress code too,” questioned a second follower.

“Always grinding,” remarked a third Instagram user, who added a double pink heart emoji and a winking face emoji.

“I’m so lazy… I should be like Sommer,” said a fourth fan, who added a slew of emoji, including the symbols for fire, crying-laughing faces, and red heart-eye faces.