Demi Rose Flaunts Bare Bottom In Mexican Getaway Photo

Model Demi Rose Mawby has traveled to world, and her her latest social media share showed her enjoying a tropical paradise somewhere in Mexico.

The beauty’s latest Instagram update captured her from behind as she stood on a deck that overlooked palm trees and tropical green foliage. Thin clouds filled the blue sky. Lounge chairs could be seen on part of a lower deck to the right of where Demi was standing.

Demi wore a pair of black, thong bikini bottoms that didn’t leave much to the imagination. It was impossible to tell if she was wearing a top as her hair, which hung down in loose waves, covered up her back all the way to her waist. Her booty was on full display as she rested her hands on the wooden deck rail. The photo captured her body from the mid-thigh up, giving her followers a nice look at her derrière in the the skimpy thong.

The sun hit the front of Demi’s body, and her eyes were closed as if she was enjoying the warmth on her skin. She looked to be makeup-free as she basked in the sun. A pair of sunglasses sat on the top of her head, keeping her hair from falling in her face.

Demi’s caption seemed somewhat cryptic, but that didn’t stop her fans from enjoying the picture. In fact, the post was a big hit, racking up over 210,000 likes within an hour of going live.

Many of her followers left behind fire and heart emoji, while others couldn’t help but comment on her booty. Some even thanked her for the nice view.

“Thank you for making my day,” one admirer joked.

“Thanks for the view,” quipped a second follower.

Other fans complimented Demi on her figure.

“I’m officially in love with your hips,” a third admirer joked.

“Wow how can you get that fine,” a fourth fan wrote.

Luckily for her fans, Demi likes to share photos of her travels around the world. Over the past few months, she has seen some gorgeous places that include Thailand, Ibiza and Cannes.

She recently spent time Jordan and, while she was there, gave her followers an eyeful of her cleavage while wearing a floral top with a plunging neckline. in another photo, she also put her curves on display in a revealing two-piece ensemble while visiting the country. If 2020 is anything like 2019, Demi’s 11.8 million followers are in for a visual treat.