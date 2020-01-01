Tulsi Gabbard Slams Donald Trump For Baghdad U.S. Embassy Attack

A group of Iraqi protestors attacked the United State’s embassy in Baghdad, Iraq, on Tuesday in reaction to U.S. airstrikes that killed Kataib Hezbollah combatants. Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard reacted on Twitter not long after and blamed President Donald Trump‘s foreign policy in Iraq, Newsweek reports.

“The problems created by Trump’s impulsive, erratic military action/foreign policy are again on display, this time in Iraq,” she tweeted.

“Trump’s military strike against Iranian militia was impulsive, short-sighted, and lacked strategic purpose. It has led to our embassy being besieged and undermined our relationship with the Iraqi government and people. Serving the interests of Saudi Arabia and Jihadists like AQ [Al-Qaeda], Trump is taking us deeper and deeper into mid-east quagmire.”

The Hawaii Representative then outlined the foreign policy plans she has should she become elected president. She claims that she will end U.S. “servitude” to Saudi Arabia and Al-Qaeda, adding that her military experience and “sober, thoughtful, strategic leadership” is what the country “so badly needs.”

The Kataib Hezbollah is supported by Iran. The U.S. has accused the paramilitary group of attacking an Iraqi military base, which led to the death of one American and a civil contractor and wounded several U.S. soldiers. The New York Times reported that a spokesperson for Kataib Hezbollah denies the group’s involvement in the attack.

In response to the protests of the U.S.’s retaliatory airstrike, Trump claims that Iran will be “held fully responsible” for the deaths and damage that happens at any U.S. facilities.

“They will pay a very BIG PRICE! This is not a Warning, it is a Threat,” he tweeted.

UPDATE : #Iraq Situation • US troops arrive in Baghdad (video) • Esper to deploy 750 more, # could go up to 4000

• Iraqi Militias order supporters to leave US embassy vicinity

• Iran summons Swiss ambassador; Khamenei tweets at Trump pic.twitter.com/Slb5H3Hw4H — Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) January 1, 2020

Gabbard has not been shy about voicing her displeasure with Trump’s foreign policy. She previously accused the president of making the United States Saudi Arabia’s “b*itch.” The 38-year-old congresswoman made the comment after Trump suggested that the U.S. would go to war with Iran if he receives a go-ahead and terms from Saudi Arabia. Trump’s comment came after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused Iran of conducting the September drone strike on oil in Saudi Arabia.

In the past, Gabbard has slammed Trump for his close relationship with Saudi Arabia and accused him of supporting the desert kingdom as well as al-Qaeda, both of whom she called “terrorists” that were responsible for the September 11 attacks. Her comment appeared to refer to Trump’s continued arms deals with Saudi Arabia as well as the transfer of nuclear technical expertise to the country.