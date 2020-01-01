Katelyn Runck Shows Off Incredible Curves In Plunging Crop Top & Matching Skirt

The fitness model sizzled in her revealing outfit.

On January 1, fitness model Katelyn Runck started off the new year by sharing an Instagram upload that included three tantalizing photos and a behind-the-scenes video.

The images, taken by the professional photographer known as Lee LHGFX, show the stunner posing on what appears to be a patio with outdoor furniture and green foliage in the background. The 28-year-old flaunted her fit physique in a plunging yellow crop top and a matching, figure-hugging maxi skirt with lace detailing from the clothing company MISSDRESSE. The revealing ensemble put Katelyn’s ample cleavage, toned abs, and sculpted hips on full display, much to the delight of her audience. She also wore a pair of nude wedge heels that accentuated her long, lean legs.

The fitness coach styled her long locks in tousled waves and opted to wear minimal makeup to enhance her already gorgeous features. Her nails were also perfectly manicured and painted white.

In the first image, she sat on a stoop facing away from the camera. The following photo consists of the brunette beauty standing with her shoulders back and her back arched. She looked off into the distance as she played with a strand of her hair. The beauty altered her position for the final picture by placing one of her hands on her shoulder. The brief clip, which shows Katelyn trying out a variety of poses, was paired with an acoustic version of the song “Give Me Love” by Ed Sheeran.

In the caption, the digital influencer gave her followers well wishes for the new year. She also implored fans to let her know which of the images were their favorite. In addition, Katelyn provided advertisement for MISSDRESSE.

Many of Katelyn’s admirers flocked to the comments section to shower the stunner with compliments.

“So many curves and each one is perfect!” gushed a fan, adding a heart emoji to the comment.

“You are such a beautiful ray of sunshine. Have a very happy and successful 2020,” added a different devotee.

“Perfect body and wonderful woman,” said another commenter.

“Beautiful and so pretty golden babe,” noted a fourth Instagram user.

Katelyn graciously replied to some of the comments, thanking her dedicated followers for their kind words.

Fans seemed to love the post as it soon racked up more than 27,000 likes.

The model is not shy when it comes to showing off her unbelievable body on Instagram. Recently, she drove fans wild by uploading a series of sizzling snaps, in which she wore a slinky, cut-out dress. That post has been liked over 51,000 times since it was uploaded.