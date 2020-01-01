Victoria’s Secret Model Sara Sampaio Sizzles In Tiny Bikini During Caribbean Getaway

Victoria’s Secret model Sara Sampaio spent the holiday in the Caribbean, and her latest social media share showed her enjoying a warmer climate on a yacht on the ocean. On Wednesday, the beauty uploaded photos to Instagram in which she flaunted her curves in a skimpy bikini.

The pictures showed the beauty leaning back against a rail on the boat. Yellow hues from the sun set filled the sky behind her. The ocean looked vast as it reflected the colors of the sky.

While Sara was in a picturesque setting, she ecame the focal point of the snap. The photos captured her body from the top of her thighs up. Her tangerine two-piece seemed to match the hues in the sky. The number was unusual in that it featured a strap that went over one shoulder. The bottoms were a classic bikini style with string that sat high on her hips.

In one picture, Sara looked to be enjoying the topical paradise as she closed her eyes and seemed to be taking in the moment. The tiny bathing suit showcased her hourglass shape as leaned both of her hands on the rail behind her. The second snap showed the model with her arms in the air and a smile on her face as she looked at something off camera. The pose showed off her shapely hips and toned thighs.

Sara wore her hair in a half updo, and appeared to be makeup-free. Her cheeks and chest were a light pink from being in the sun. She accessorized the look with a dainty pendant necklace.

In the caption she mentioned the new year.

The post was a smash hit, raking in more than 110,000 likes within an hour of going live. Her 7.5 million followers loved the pictures, and many left behind heart and fire emoji. Others found more to say about the snaps.

“A new day, a new year, a new decade, a new life, but you still being perfect,” one fan wrote.

“new year still hot as hell,” said a second admirer.

“Amazing photos. Very sexy,” a third follower commented.

Sara seems to be having the time of her life. Just yesterday, the stunner uploaded some snaps in which she looked amazing in a tiny blue bikini. But the beauty she isn’t always on vacation. She likes to share photos from her daily life on Instagram, and many of them show her working on photoshoots.