A Former ‘Captain America’ Actress Has Been Accused Of Stabbing Her Mother To Death

Actress Mollie Fitzgerald, who appeared in Captain America: The First Avenger, has been accused of murdering her mother, reports The Kansas City Star.

According to the allegations, Fitzgerald reportedly fatally stabbed Patricia “Tee” Fitzgerald in December. The 68-year-old woman was found dead in her Kansas City home on December 20, although it’s not clear if that is when the incident in question took place.

The police purportedly arrested Fitzgerald yesterday. She is currently being held on a $500,000 bond. She could be charged with second-degree murder.

At this time, there are no details available about any alleged altercation.

The Kansas City Star spoke with Patricia’s brother, Gary Hunziker. He talked about Patricia’s life and her passions, including her love of the family’s dairy farm in Missouri.

Hunziker did not comment on the accusations against Mollie. Instead, he gave a general statement about his feelings concerning his sister’s tragic death.

“We were shocked. But it doesn’t matter the circumstances — the loss of a sister is what it’s all about.”

The Star reports that the siblings did not live near each other, but Hunziker “stayed close with his sister over the years and saw her recently when she attended local basketball games coached by his son.”

Patricia was in the middle of moving back to Kansas City after living in Houston, Texas, for many years.

According to the website IMDb, Mollie played a small role in the first Captain America movie. She portrayed one of several Stark girls during the Stark expo scene. Apart from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, she also appeared in a few low-budget films like Trouble is My Business and Absurd Illusions.

IMDb also indicates that the actress worked in various crew positions in the industry. She served as an assistant to director Joe Johnson on the set of Captain America: The First Avenger.

The article claims that the actress once said working on the movie was “one of the best experiences of my life.”

Mollie currently has three other projects in the works as a producer and actress, although her arrest will likely impact them.

According to the obituary for Patricia, posted by Legacy, her funeral will be held on Friday, January 3, at Divine Mercy Parrish in Gardner, Kansas.

The obituary contained a quote from one of Patrica’s many friends.

“Tee was one of the kindest people you could ever meet, she was always helping people and animals in need,” said the unnamed contributor.