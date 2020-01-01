‘World’s Hottest Weather Girl’ Yanet Garcia Shows Off Stunning Legs In Tiny Gold Dress & High Heels

Yanet Garcia is looking stunning in her most recent social media update. As those who follow the brunette bombshell on the platform know, Garcia is one of the hottest influencers on social media and everything that she shares earns her a ton of attention from her legion of fans. In the most recent photo posted on her popular page, the weather girl looked incredibly sexy on New Year’s Eve.

In the brand-new photo, the beauty tagged herself in Miami, Florida, where she was taking part in a broadcast. The model struck a pose in front of a stage with some of her colleagues, wearing a huge smile on her face and looking straight into the camera. For the occasion, the stunner wore her long, dark locks down and curled in addition to a stunning application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, and lipstick.

Garcia put her flawless figure on full display in a tight, gold dress that hugged her every curve and showed off her womanly curves. The ensemble hit well above her knee, showing off her toned and tanned legs for the camera while she completed the look with a pair of sky-high pumps. Next to her stood two of her co-stars who also looked beautiful in sparkly dresses. The gentleman to the far right looked dapper in a gray suit that had black trim.

The post has only been live on her page for a short time, but it’s earned the beauty a ton of attention from her fans, racking up over 134,000 likes in addition to 200-plus comments. Some of her followers commented on the post to let Garcia know that she looks gorgeous and countless others raved over her killer figure. A few more flooded the comments section with their choice of emoji while others wished her a happy new year. About half the comments were in English and the other half in Spanish.

“Love your dress, so cute,” one fan raved, adding a red heart emoji.

“Awww yanet you look beautiful,” a second user wrote, adding a purple heart.

“Wow looking so gorgeous with beautiful my dead,” one more chimed in.

Previously, The Inquisitr shard that the beauty stunned in another smoking hot look in a pair of tiny, distressed Daisy Dukes that showcased her toned and tanned legs for the camera. To go with the shorts, the stunner sported a yellow Despicable Me hoodie. It comes as no surprise that the post racked up over 225,000 likes in addition to well over 500 comments.