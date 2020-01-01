Chanel West Coast Shakes Her Booty In Sexy, Sequined Dress & Shares Her Funny New Year’s Resolution

Chanel West Coast looks smoking hot in her most recent social media share. As those who follow the brunette bombshell on Instagram know, West Coast loves to share sexy photos and videos with her legion of fans, and everything that she posts on her account earns rave reviews. In the most recent video clip posted for her loyal followers, West Coast smoldered.

Like almost everyone else in the country, the singer partied hard last night to ring in the new year. In the short post shared on her page, West Coast did not reveal exactly where she was, but it appeared to be at some sort of club. The rapper appeared to be having a great time dancing to music with a bottle of champagne in her hand. For the occasion, she stunned in a tight black, sequined dress that had mesh panels all over it and showed off her toned and tanned figure. The NSFW dress hit well above her knee and showed her trim legs.

West Coast dressed up the look even more with some big hoop earrings, a necklace, and a number of sparkly bracelets. She wore her long locks down and curled in addition to a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick. In the caption of the post, she joked with her fans that her resolution was to make her knees and ankles stronger so she could shake her booty.

The post has only been live on her page for a short time, but it’s earned her a ton of attention from fans already with over 77,000 likes in addition to 1,000-plus comments. Some of her followers took to the shot to let her know that she looks stunning while countless others raved over her killer figure. A few more commented on her funny New Year’s resolution while others just used emoji, rather than words.

“Girllllll, let’s get it in 2020,” one fan gushed, adding a purple heart emoji.

Loading...

“Looks like it was LIT on your end! Happy New Year to you beautiful lady,” a second social media user added.

“Best booty clips ever come from you,” one more raved.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that West Coast stunned in another sexy onesie. In the caption of the image, the rapper credited retailer Fashion Nova for the sexy ensemble, adding a few emoji to the end of her post. Like her most recent share, that one earned her a ton of attention with over 145,000 likes.