Ashley Tisdale Explains Why She Didn’t Enjoy Kissing Zac Efron

Ashley was surprised by her co-star's kissing technique.

Ashley Tisdale revealed that kissing Zac Efron on camera wasn’t a pleasant experience for her. While playing a game of Thirst Trap with Elle, Ashley criticized her High School Musical co-star’s kissing technique by saying that it wasn’t appropriate for a Disney show.

For the Thirst Trap game, Ashley was given two choices. She either had to answer a question or take a shot of a mystery drink. Each of the questions was paired with a different drink, and they weren’t all alcoholic. For her final question, Ashley was asked to identify her worst on-screen kiss. The Merry Happy Whatever star began laughing and took a sniff of the drink in front of her before she made her decision between chugging it down or providing an answer.

“Did you save the worst for last? Because it definitely smells like that,” Ashley said.

The scent was bad enough that she decided to answer the question. In addition to revealing that Zac was her worst on-screen kiss, she explained why he holds that distinction. Ashley and Zac’s on-screen smooch took place years ago when Zac made a cameo on the Disney Channel series The Suite Life of Zack & Cody.

“It’s the worst because I am so close to him, and he’s like my brother,” Ashley said.

However, her sibling-like bond with Zac wasn’t her only issue.

“At the time, he was used to acting on Warner Brothers, which is CW, and we were on Disney Channel,” Ashley said. “So he, like, tried kissing me with his tongue. And I was like, ‘Get away from me!’ I closed my mouth so fast.”

“I was like, ‘This is Disney Channel! We don’t kiss like that on Disney Channel.'”

The drink Ashley avoided by spilling the beans about Zac trying to slip her the tongue was called the “Hot & Spicy.” It was a blend of ginger ale and hot sauce.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Ashley made headlines recently when Zac’s name came up while she was playing a different game. During an appearance on the Bravo talk show Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, she was asked who she’d shag, marry, and kill between Zac and her two Suite Life co-stars, twins Dylan and Cole Sprouse. She said that she’d “kill” Zac, and she later explained this choice by pointing out that he once dated her best friend, Vanessa Hudgens.

During the Thirst Trap game, Ashley was also asked a question about the Sprouse twins. To avoid having to drink a blend of soy sauce and buffalo soda, she revealed which of the two brothers she’d rather spend three weeks in a remote location with.

“You know who texts me back all the time is Dylan Sprouse,” Ashley said. “He’s the one who texts me back. Cole, sometimes silence. So, I’m taking Dylan. Because — that’s for just ghosting on me, Cole.”