Khloe Terae Shows Off Toned Booty During Golden Hour In Stunning Bikini Photos

Famous Instagram face Khloe Terae ended the decade on a sunny note with a new post on Instagram. In a series of photos on her feed, the model rocked a skimpy gold bikini as she soaked up the evening sun, which her fans seemed to love.

The photos showed Khloe standing on a beach in Belize, as the post’s geotag indicated. In the distance, beautiful blue waters and boats anchored by a dock could be seen. The evening sun shined down on Khloe in golden rays, which matched the model’s tiny swimsuit.

The photos were snapped from behind, so not much of Khloe’s bikini top was visible. However, a hint of the Canadian babe’s sideboob was on show as it burst out of the tight-fitting top.

Khloe’s flat tummy and toned back were also on display between the top and a matching thong that sat high on her hips. The bottoms emphasized the model’s curvy hips and provided hardly any coverage for her round derriere. In addition, the look showed off the length of Khloe’s shapely pins.

Khloe accessorized her “golden hour” look with a pair of rose gold, pointed sunglasses, a gold watch, gold bracelets, and dainty gold hoops. She appeared to be rocking a natural makeup look, which included bright highlighter and a light pink color on her full lips. Khloe’s long, blond hair fell down her back in beautiful, loose waves.

All three photos showed off Khloe’s toned backside perfectly. In the first image, she arched her back to show off her curves and placed one hand on her hip. She turned to look over her shoulder and playfully bit one of her fingernails as she smiled at the camera.

The second photo showed Khloe with one hip jutted out. She turned to the side slightly, offering a better glimpse at her top, and raised her arms above her head. Again, she looked back and smiled.

Finally, in the third photo, Khloe ran one hand through her luscious locks as they blew in the breeze.

The post garnered more than 16,000 likes and nearly 250 comments in under a day. Many fans left praise for the model’s flawless physique in the comments section.

“Absolutely breathtaking. You’re so beautiful and perfect Khloë. Have a Happy New Year’s Eve,” one fan said.

“Just dripping with gorgeousness,” another user added with red hearts, peaches, and fire emoji.

“Happy New Year you beautiful heavenly goddess,” a third follower wrote with pink hearts.

This wasn’t the first gold look to grace Khloe’s feed in recent days. Last week, the model transformed into a golden angel in tiny lingerie, and her fans couldn’t get enough.