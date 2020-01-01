Peta Murgatroyd & Maksim Chmerkovskiy Share Magical Midnight Kiss As They Ring In 2020 Amid Fireworks Display

The 'Dancing with the Stars' lovebirds rang in the New Year while vacationing in the Bahamas.

Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy made magic on New Year’s Eve. The Dancing with the Stars veterans rang in 2020 with a sweet midnight kiss amid a backdrop of colorful fireworks during a holiday getaway to the Bahamas.

Peta, 33, took to her Instagram story to share a video of the fireworks going off as she kissed her husband and fellow pro dancer Maks at the stroke of midnight as the two partied at an outdoor celebration during their tropical vacation. In the video, the pretty pro dancer is wearing a gorgeous lace, off-shoulder dress and dangling drop earrings, while Maks is sporting an open white button-up shirt as he embraces his stunning wife.

“I feel like we are 25 again,” Peta captioned her story. “2020 Let’s Gooooo!!!”

Peta also posted a photo of the Dancing with the Stars mirrorball champs to Instagram which showed her smooching her man as 2020 rolled in.

It’s no surprise that fans hit the comments to remark on the beautiful couple’s jaw-dropping New Year’s Eve photo.

“Sparks fly when they kiss,” one fan wrote of Peta and Maks.

“I am blushing over here… PDA,” another joked of the kissing couple.

“You are the most beautiful couple in the world!” another fan wrote of the DWTS fan favorites. “God bless Maks for realizing you are THE ONE! HAPPY NEW YEAR!!!!”

“Stay blessed & in love,” another fan added.

Other followers asked Peta if a new baby is in the plan for 2020. Peta and Maks are parents to one son, Shai Aleksandr, who turns 3-years-old this month, and they have been vocal about their desire to expand their family in the future.

Maks also posted the glowing New Year’s Eve pic to Instagram with the caption, “2020! Eyes closed, hearts open” as he tagged his wife.

In addition to the fireworks-filled kiss pic, Peta’s Instagram story also included videos taken at an indoor New Year’s Eve party that included a live band. In one shot, Maks is seen wearing silly “2020” glasses as he shows off his mirrorball-winning moves on the dance floor.

The New Year’s Eve photos and videos come after Peta posted a sizzling hot beach pic alongside her hunky husband as they enjoyed some kid-free time while in Nassau with Maks’ brother, Val Chmerkovskiy, and his wife Jenna Johnson. In the oceanside pic, the Dancing with the Stars duo showed off their amazingly sculpted dancers’ bodies while posing in the sand in their swimsuits.