Brooke Shields, 54, Flaunts Her Toned Abs In A Floral-Print Bikini

The model and actress revealed that she was spending her last day of 2019 at the beach.

Brooke Shields showed off her bikini body one last time before 2019 came to an end, and her photo proved that she didn’t need to make a New Year’s resolution to hit the gym harder.

On December 31, Brooke took to Instagram to share a sizzling bikini selfie with her fans. The iconic 54-year-old model and actress was pictured rocking an eye-catching black two-piece that featured a fun, floral-print in blue, white, and purple. Brooke’s halter-style bikini top had molded underwire cups with ruching near the center of the bust. Her low-rise bottoms featured loop ties on the sides.

The design of Brooke’s bottoms ensured that her fans got a full view of her toned torso. Her abdominal muscles were very well-defined, especially on the sides. Brooke was also showing off her athletic thighs and strong arms.

The former Calvin Klein model accessorized her swimsuit with a Panama hat. She wore her long, brunette tresses down, and she pushed all of her gorgeous hair over her right shoulder. For her beauty look, she sported matte pink lipstick, dark eye makeup, and her famously thick brows.

Brooke posed with her left hand on her hip, flashing her wedding ring and a silver watch. She held her phone in her right hand and lifted it up near her face to snap a mirror selfie. She looked up at her image on her phone’s screen, and she gave the camera a small, cheeky smile.

In the caption of her post, Brooke revealed that her bikini was an Adore Me design. She also shared her plan to spend the last day of 2019 on the beach.

So far, Brooke’s bikini photo has received over 50,000 likes from her 911,000 followers. Her admirers also took to the comments section of her post to share hundreds of praise-filled remarks about her fit figure. Quite a few of her followers suggested that her body is the perfect fitness inspiration for 2020.

“Yes!!!! Go with that awesome body in your 50s!!!! Very inspirational,” wrote one fan.

“I now have my New Years resolution! I want my 50’s to look that amazing. Hard work always pays off,” another admirer remarked.

“You work hard to look awesome! Watched your workouts! Holy moly you have a strong core!” a third fan commented.

Loading...

Last weekend, Brooke gave her fans an inside look at how hard she works to stay in shape. In a video that she shared on Instagram, she was shown performing inverted sit-ups with her feet tucked behind her personal trainer’s shoulders. She also did upside-down squats with her ankles strapped into gravity boots near the ceiling of her gym.

Brooke showed off the results of her impressive abdominal work in another photo that she uploaded on Sunday. In that stunning snapshot, she was pictured rocking a dark blue strapless bikini and standing in the ocean.