Brunette Bombshell Tarsha Whitmore Kicks Off The New Year In Sheer Mini Dress

Model Tarsha Whitmore rang in the New Year looking especially bright in a sheer, white mini dress that put all of her curves on display. The beauty took to Instagram Wednesday to share a photo of herself in the dress.

The picture captured most of Tarsha’s body as she stood inside near a glass door. Her dress was made of a sheer fabric that gave her fans a peek at her skin underneath. The number had thin shoulder straps and featured a wide, low-cut neckline, showing off plenty of Tarsha’s cleavage. The cups appeared to be lined with an extra layer of fabric to keep it safe to wear in public. Tarsha protected her modesty by wearing a pair of high-cut, white panties under the dress.

The sexy ensemble had ruched seams and hugged her every curve, showcasing her hourglass figure. The shape of her thighs could be seen though the fabric as she struck a pose for the camera. Her smooth, bronze skin popped against the white fabric as she gave the camera a serious look.

Tarsha wore her hair parted in the middle and down in loose curls over her shoulders. She wore a face full of makeup that included dark brows, smoky eye shadow, and thick lashes. She contoured her cheeks and sported a matte color on her lips.

She completed the look with a pair of high heels that had thin, sparkly straps. She held a small shoulder bag with a gold chain strap in her hand. The stunner looked like she was about to head out the door and celebrate the occasion.

In the caption, she wished her followers a happy New Year and also mentioned that the revealing dress came from fashion brand Oh Polly.

Along with sending her good wishes for the upcoming year, her fans piled on the compliments.

“Wow absolutely beautiful,” said one admirer.

“The definition of a perfection!” a second follower wrote.

“Looking gorgeous!” commented a third fan.

“Omg u look amazing,” a fourth fan said.

If her Instagram page is any indication, Tarsha has spent most of 2019 looking gorgeous in the many outfits she models for fashion brands including PrettyLittleThing and Fashion Nova. She thrills her fans with frequent updates wearing a variety of clothes that highlight her fabulous figure. She seems to be a fan of bikinis and lingerie, but she also likes to model other cute items like the playsuit she wore a few weeks ago.