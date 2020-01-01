Matt Lauer Spotted With New Girlfriend 4 Months After Finalizing Divorce From Annette Roque

The fallen 'Today' anchor has moved on with a new woman who looks a lot like his ex-wife.

Matt Lauer has a new lady in his life, and she looks a lot like his ex, Annette Roque. Just four months after finalizing his divorce from his wife of 21 years, the fallen former Today anchor is reportedly dating luxury marketing maven Shamin Abas, according to a new report by Page Six. The 62-year-old ex NBC star has been spotted with his new girlfriend multiple times in the past month in both the Hamptons and New Zealand, where he owns a home.

An insider told the outlet that Lauer has known Abas, 50, for more than a decade, but that their relationship turned romantic only “very recently.” The source said Shamin spends a lot of time in the Hamptons, where Lauer lives. It is unclear if Abas knows Lauer’s ex-wife, but the brunette beauty certainly looks like her.

The confirmation of Lauer’s first “serious” relationship since his 2017 fall from grace comes just a few weeks after he was photographed with Abas at the airport in New Jersey. In Touch Weekly posted photos of the duo as they headed to New Zealand for what was presumed to be a romantic holiday getaway at his ranch.

An In Touch source said Lauer has known Abas since at least 2005, and that she was one of just a few longtime friends who didn’t turn their back on him in the aftermath of his career-ending workplace sex scandal and the rape allegations that were made against him earlier this year. Abas’ high-end New York City-based marketing firm reportedly works with the Hamptons golf club The Bridge, where Lauer is reportedly a member.

“Obviously one thing led to another and they’re a full-fledged item now,” the source said of Abas. “She knows who he is, She’s thrilled she’s with him.”

The insider added that despite his bad reputation, Lauer is still “very charming” and that it’s not hard to see how “Shamin fell for him.” The source added that Lauer feels that he can “trust” his new girlfriend.

Of course, Lauer didn’t wait until his divorce was finalized to start dating again. Last fall, Radar Online reported that the separated star was “casually dating” several women in the Hamptons. At the time, the celebrity site reported that the former newsman was getting “pretty serious” with a “blonde in her 20s,” but that relationship apparently didn’t pan out. Like Roque, Abas is a brunette and she is closer to Lauer’s age.

Lauer and his ex-wife finalized their multi-million dollar divorce in September 2019, nearly two years after he was fired from his powerful post at NBC’s The Today Show amid multiple allegations of sexual harassment. The exes have three children together.