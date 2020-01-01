Hope Beel Celebrates The New Year In Revealing Mini Dress: ‘Feeling Spicy’

Model Hope Beel looked stunning as she rang in the new year. The beauty updated her Instagram account with a post that showed her celebrating the occasion in a sparkly, sequined mini dress that showcased her fabulous figure.

The stunner’s post consisted of not one, but five photos that showed her in the slinky number. She was outside on a deck at a high-rise overlooking a city skyline as buildings lit up the background behind her.

While the skyline was scenic, Hope stole the show in the sexy dress, which was covered with colorful sequins. The ensemble had long sleeves and featured a plunging neckline that showed off plenty of cleavage. Also on display was the beauty’s toned legs.

Hope looked like she was ready to celebrate, as she held a bottle of champagne in most of the pics. One picture showed Hope from a close angle, giving her fans a nice look at her cleavage and her pretty face. Another photo showed her raising the bottle of champagne over her head as she leaned against the deck rail.

The remaining photos captured all of Hope’s body as she struck different poses for the camera. In one picture, she placed one hand on the rail behind her as she arched her back, showing off her slim waistline. Another body shot showed Hope smiling as she held the bottle of champagne over her head. One picture captured Hope from behind as she struck a pose for the camera. The dress hugged her perky booty as she looked over her shoulder.

Hope’s hair was parted on the side and down in loose curls. She wore a face full of makeup that included dark brows, smoky eye shadow, contoured cheeks, and a matte color on her lips. The model completed her outfit with a pair of black, strappy heels.

In the caption, Hope said she was feeling spicy as she celebrated.

She might have been feeling spicy, but her followers thought she looked hot, and many told her so. Other fans took a moment to wish Hope a happy new year.

“You look great,” one admirer wrote.

“Happy new year gorgeous,” said a second fan.

“You’re a real life firecracker with that dress,” commented a third follower.

“A little spice is always nice!” quipped a fourth admirer.

Hope spent a good deal of 2019 giving her fans something to get excited about as she showed off her incredible figure in some amazing outfits, and many were skimpy bikinis.