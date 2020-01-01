Gwen Stefani Flaunts Legs In Short New Year’s Eve Outfit Featuring Fishnet Stockings & Thigh-High Boots

Gwen Stefani rang in the new year in glitter and fringe.

Gwen Stefani sure knows how to rock her way into 2020. She performed a couple of her songs last night at the Rockefeller Center for NBC’s New Year’s Eve 2020 looking amazing as always. Fans couldn’t help but take notice as the songstress belted out two of her power tunes, “Hollaback Girl” and “The Sweet Escape,” on Tuesday night, wearing a short glittery number that accentuated her toned thighs.

The No Doubt singer strutted her stuff on stage, as the Daily Mail reported, wearing a silver jacket with fringe attached to it. Long strands of fringe hung down her backside and swung around as she pranced around the stage. The zip-up jacket had plenty of pockets scattered on the front and featured white trim along the collar and sleeves. Stefani showed off her long slim legs as she wore what looked to be a matching bodysuit underneath. She also had on fishnet stockings that she loves to wear and thigh-high stiletto boots. Her backup singers also were seen in matching outfits with glitter and fringe as well.

Stefani wore her platinum blond hair up in her signature high ponytail with the sides slicked back, preventing any strands from getting loose as she danced on stage. She had on a full face of makeup featuring thick eyelashes, well-defined eyebrows, a pale eye color that gave off just a little sparkle, and her famous bold red lipstick.

The 50-year-old mom took fans behind the scenes on her Instagram stories, showing her dancers getting ready for the big performance. Stefani then posed for a fun snap with them as they all showed off their matching outfits. She also revealed an up-close look at her own sparkling ensemble, especially the boots that she seems to love. The singer also exposed her trim thighs in those fishnets as she panned her camera for her fans to see.

Not only did Stefani perform on NBC for New Year’s Eve, but her boyfriend, Blake Shelton, also took to the stage to sing a couple of his country tunes. Carson Daly helped to ring in the new year by playing host for the show that brought plenty of musicians together for the big event. Julianne Hough was also on hand to co-host beside Daly in The Big Apple. In addition to Gwen and Blake’s performances, Brett Eldredge, The Struts, Ne-Yo, and Leslie Odom Jr. were lined up to help celebrate the stroke of midnight, signaling the start of a brand new decade.