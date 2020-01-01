Elizabeth Hurley Rings In The New Year In Skintight Mini Dress With Plunging Neckline

Actress Elizabeth Hurley looked to be having a great time ringing in the new year in her latest Instagram post. The beauty wore a skintight purple mini dress to celebrate the occasion.

The Bedazzled star appeared to be at a costume party in her home as she donned a short blond wig with a bob haircut to complete her outfit. Behind her were others who were decked out in colorful outfits.

The beauty’s dress was made of a shiny purple fabric, and it hugged her every curve. The number had long sleeves and ruched side seams. It also featured a plunging neckline that showed off her cleavage.

Elizabeth’s post was a series of three photos that flaunted her body from the mid-thigh up in different poses in the outfit. In one snap, she stood with her legs slightly spread as she flashed a big smile for the camera. The shot put her cleavage on display as she leaned forward just a bit.

Another picture featured the actress having a good time as she was seemingly dancing with one arm over her head. The angle of the shot showed off her slim waistline.

The remaining photo showed Elizabeth having some fun as she appeared to be in character as she struck a pose. With one hip to the side, she posed with her mouth open while looking at the camera.

The beauty’s face was also made up for the occasion. Her makeup included blue eyeshadow, thick lashes, dark blush on her cheeks and a nude gloss on her lips. She accessorized with a pair of sparkly dangle earrings.

In the caption, she wished her followers a happy new year.

Most of her fans returned the sentiment while others raved over how stunning she appeared in the outfit.

“Absolutely gorgeous, beautiful beyond words,” gushed one follower.

“Jeez can you get any sexier, every time I see you its WOW. Happy New Year gorgeous xx,” a second admirer wrote.

Some fans couldn’t get over how fantastic Elizabeth looked for someone who’s 54-years-old.

“Better with Age, Unbelievable,” commented a third fan.

“Like a fine wine you literally get better with age…. bottoms up,” a fourth commenter said.

It does seem like that the stunner hasn’t aged much over the years — she looks better than some women half her age. Earlier this week she shared a snap in which she looked smoking hot in a bikini.