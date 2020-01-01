WWE News: ‘Monday Night Raw’ Couple Confirms Their Engagement On Social Media

One of WWE‘s most prominent real-life couples — Monday Night Raw superstars Andrade and Charlotte Flair — recently took to social media to usher in the new year and confirm to their fans that they are officially engaged after several months of dating.

As recapped by Fightful, the posts started on New Year’s Eve, as Flair tweeted about how she and Andrade were using Google Translate to communicate with each other at the start of 2019. The Mexican wrestler then posted a reply, sharing a photo of himself and the multiple-time women’s champion at an event and captioning it with the words “love is just a language.”

It would be a few hours into the new year, however, when the wrestlers separately announced their engagement on Twitter, with both wrestlers dropping the Spanish word for “yes” in their respective posts.

While Andrade’s last Instagram activity on Tuesday afternoon saw him look back on his relationship with Flair, his now-fiancee doubled down on her previous Twitter post early on Wednesday morning, taking to the photo-sharing platform to upload another photo of the happy couple celebrating on what looks to be the back of a boat.

According to Fightful, Andrade and Flair first made their “red carpet debut” in April 2019, when the Monday Night Raw mainstays — then representing the SmackDown brand — were spotted together at WWE’s Hall of Fame induction ceremonies. Shortly after that, reports began to suggest that the couple was engaged to be married, with Pro Sports Extra‘s Brad Shepard specifically alleging late in April (via Bleacher Report) that Flair used her influence backstage to have Andrade moved from Raw to SmackDown, not long after he was originally assigned to the red brand in the Superstar Shake-Up.

As further cited by Bleacher Report, Shepard also claimed that the pair were planning to publicly announce their engagement in May, adding that Charlotte’s father, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, was one of several people who felt this wasn’t a smart thing to do because their relationship was progressing too fast. However, Ringside News noted that the elder Flair “really likes” his daughter’s fiance and had “spoken highly about him” in a recent interview, shortly after he won the United States Championship at a WWE house show.

Given the fact that Andrade still plays a heel character while Flair is leaning toward a babyface role, it’s still unclear whether WWE will integrate their real-life relationship into its storylines, much like the company did last year after it was confirmed that Seth Rollins was dating reigning Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch.