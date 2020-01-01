Kelly Ripa Sparkles In Jeweled Turban For 25th New Year’s Eve With Mark Consuelos

The talk show queen looked like royalty in jeweled headgear as she rang in 2020.

Kelly Ripa marked a milestone with her husband Mark Consuelos this year. The Live With Kelly and Ryan star revealed that she just spent her 25th New Year’s Eve with her husband after first meeting him on the set of All My Children in the mid-1990s. And in a new photo posted to Instagram, the mom of three commemorated the occasion with some extra sparkle.

Kelly’s year-ending photo shows her posing with her handsome husband at a New Year’s Eve celebration while wearing a dazzling jeweled turban. Kelly is all smiles as she rocks her multi-colored headgear as an accessory to her sparkly black outfit. In the caption to the party pic, the former soap star revealed that in 25 years of New Year’s Eves with her man, this is the first time she ever wore a turban.

It’s no surprise that Kelly’s social media followers had a big reaction to her unique NYE look.

“Ohhhh. Please say this is the 2020 look!” one commenter wrote to Kelly.

“Befitting proper royalty!!!” another added.

“Now that’s no run of the mill turban!!” chimed in Kelly’s former Hope & Faith co-star, Faith Ford. “Happy New Year!!”

“Did you get that from Nick Cannon?” a fourth commenter asked, referencing The Masked Singer host’s penchant for glittery turbans.

Indeed, several Instagram fans asked where they could purchase a turban like the one Kelly is so expertly rocking. The turban comes from a collection sold by MaryJane Claverol, and Ms. Ripa isn’t the first star to shine in one. In the past, Real Housewives of New York City alum Dorinda Medley has been photographed wearing the same turban.

The hand-embroidered beaded turban retails for $395 on the MaryJane Claverol website.

Loading...

While she shared that she wore a turban, Kelly did not reveal exactly where she celebrated New Year’s Eve with Mark, whom she married in 1996. But photos and videos posted to her Instagram story make it pretty clear that the celebrity couple rang out 2019 at a party in the winter wonderland of Telluride, Colorado. The New York-based Consuelos family, sans daughter Lola, have been staying at their Colorado home this week, and they appear to have partied on New Year’s Eve with several pals far-far away from the festivities hosted by Kelly’s Live! co-star Ryan Seacrest in Times Square.

Kelly Ripa’s new New Year’s Eve photo comes hours after she looked back on year-ending celebrations of the past with an Instagram slideshow of holiday highlights with her family.