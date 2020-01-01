‘World’s Sexiest Nurse’ Lauren Drain Shows Off Her Post-Birth Body In Adult Diaper And Red Bra

Lauren also posed with her baby girl and revealed that it was her birthday.

Lauren Drain, who has earned the unofficial title of the “World’s Sexiest Nurse” from her ardent admirers, didn’t waste any time showing off her post-birth body.

On December 31, the social media sensation known for her steamy bikini photos took to Instagram to post her first glamorous modeling snapshot since welcoming her daughter to the world. Lauren wasn’t afraid to reveal one of the harsh realities of childbirth: the need for new moms to wear adult-sized diapers after going from the hospital. In the snapshot that she shared with her 3.9 million followers, Lauren was pictured rocking a red bra with thick straps and a mesh panel that showed off more than a hint of cleavage. She paired her stylish lingerie top with a stretchy white disposable diaper. The fitness model’s unusual ensemble left her stomach fully exposed.

For her photo shoot, Lauren had her long, blond locks styled in soft waves. Her beauty look included a smoky eye with winged eyeliner and full lashes. She painted her lips a natural nude color.

Lauren was wearing a plastic pink tiara trimmed with black fur on her head, and she was also sporting a white sash with the words “It’s my birthday” emblazoned on it. In the caption of her post, the fitness model revealed that she celebrated her 34th birthday on New Year’s Eve.

Lauren ended 2019 on a high note by welcoming her first child with husband David Kagan. She was pictured holding their daughter, Aria Skye, in her birthday photo. The little girl was rocking a pink onesie, and she appeared to be fast asleep in the crook of her smiling mother’s arm.

According to Lauren, she was actually “ecstatic” to be celebrating her birthday in adult diapers three days after giving birth to Aria. Her husband also had something to say about his wife’s attire.

“Never in a million years would I have imagined my wife would post a photo of her to millions of people while wearing an adult diaper,” David wrote in the comments section of Lauren’s post. “Keeping it REAL for everyone vs that bs IG perfection crap. Love you babe, you’re still sexy in that paper bottom.”

Many of Lauren’s female followers applauded her for posing in the diapers, and she jokingly responded by writing that she wants to make them a “trend” in 2020. Lauren also received plenty of helpful advice on how to deal with some of the messier side effects of motherhood. One fan’s comment about post-birth stitches, belly pain, and bleeding led Lauren to make a confession.

“Oh my gosh! So painful! I haven’t showered since before birth either! Reality is serious lol,” she wrote.

A few of Lauren’s followers also commented on the appearance of her dog, Max, in the photo. The cute brown pooch could be seen on the couch in the background, where he was resting his head on a reindeer toy.

“Awwwww so beautiful girls, hahaha Max is sad and jealous, congratulations,” wrote one fan.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Max also made an appearance in a cute holiday-themed photo that Lauren shared on Christmas Day. It was one of the last pregnancy pictures that she posed for before giving birth to Aria on December 28.