Oregon Ducks Vs. Wisconsin Badgers, Rose Bowl Preview And Odds: New Year Classic Features Evenly Matched Teams

In a rematch of the 2012 Rose Bowl, the Number 6 Oregon Ducks take on the Number 8 Wisconsin Badgers in the 106th edition of the New Year's Day college football classic.

Though the College Football Playoffs have become the focus of the postseason, the 106th playing of the “grandaddy” of all bowl games, the Rose Bowl, looks to be perhaps the most physical, closely fought game of the 2019/2020 bowl season as the sixth-ranked Oregon Ducks face the Number 8 Wisconsin Badgers on New Year’s Day in Pasadena, California. While the Badgers are coming off a loss to Ohio State in the Big 10 championship, Oregon can end with their fifth 12-win season, and a likely bump to fifth in the rankings.

Oregon will be playing in the Rose Bowl for the first time since 2012, when they also faced the Badgers in a game that ended with a 45-38 Ducks victory, according to Oregon Live. The loss for Wisconsin was the second of three straight Rose Bowl appearances, and losses — a streak that fifth-year Coach Paul Chryst will be looking to snap.

Wednesday’s game will be Oregon’s eighth Rose Bowl appearance, and they will be looking to even their record at 4-4 — dating back to 1917 when the Ducks faced the Quakers of Ivy League University of Pennsylvania, a school then considered a college football powerhouse in that bygone era.

The Rose Bowl also marks the final collegiate game for Oregon’s senior quarterback Justin Herbert, whose 3,333 yards and 32 touchdown passes this season were the best of his career and likely earned him a top 10 selection in the 2020 NFL Draft. In fact, an SB Nation mock draft has Herbert going with the sixth pick to the Los Angeles Chargers.

The CBS Sports Inside College Football panel previews the Rose Bowl matchup in the video below.

Herbert also boasts 95 TD passes in his collegiate career, the most of any active college quarterback. But he will have a difficult act to follow when looking back on the 2012 Rose Bowl Oregon team, which was quarterbacked by Russell Wilson, who has since gone on to become one of the NFL’s top signal callers with the Seattle Seahawks.

The two Rose Bowl contestants are remarkably evenly matched. Wisconsin has scored 34.6 points per game in the 2019 season, while Oregon averages 35.9 points. On the other side of the ball, Wisconsin’s defense has surrendered an average of 16.1 points per game, while Oregon has allowed 15.7, on average.

As a result, the point spread for the game is also close, with the lower-ranked Badgers actually favored by 2 1/2 points, according to USA Today.

Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor comes into the Rose Bowl just 91 yards short of his second straight 2,000 yard season, in his junior year. Taylor also ran for 1,977 as a freshman in 2017.

The Rose Bowl kicks off at 2 p.m. PST on New Year’s Day at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena. The game will be televised nationally by ESPN, with a live online stream available via ESPN.com