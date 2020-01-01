Gigi Hadid Goes Topless In ‘Mizz January’ Calendar Shoot

Gigi Hadid has posted a raunchy new calendar image to her official Instagram account in order to herald in the new year. Her 51.1 million followers were instantly delighted.

The image, which sports the calendar month of January in the top left-hand side, is an arty black and white shot that features a topless Gigi. With her back to the camera, Gigi’s cleavage is mostly hidden. However, plenty of toned back is on display in order to delight her fans. A sneaky view of sideboob is also seen as the fashion model and Instagram celebrity tucks her arms into the back pockets of her high-waisted Guess jeans.

Gigi’s long blond hair is free and, with loose waves, it appears as if a wind machine is being used off to one side in order to create movement in the image. On her head, she wears a leather cap that has chunky chain details.

Gigi captioned the photo by wishing all of her followers a “year of light, joy, inspiration, adventure, and good health” as she welcomed in 2020. She also detailed that the image was a part of the latest V Magazine calendar for 2020. The photographer, Zoey Grossman, was responsible for the stunning shot of Gigi as “Mizz January.”

As soon as Gigi posted the picture, her fans instantly started to comment on how much they loved the image. Within three hours of the shot going live, the image had garnered 653,000 likes and more than 1,600 comments from her adoring fans.

“I looooove this!” said ponyy_boyy and added the heart-eyed emoji.

V Magazine was also quick to comment and wished Gigi a “Happy New Year.” Guess then got on board and also wished the model a happy new year as well as calling the celebrity “iconic.”

Many other fans wished Gigi a happy new year as well as commented on how stunning the model looked in her latest post.

“I love you,” said one fan.

“You beauty queen,” said another follower.

Others used emoji in order to convey how they felt and the fire and heart-eye emoji appeared among the most popular.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Gigi recently sparked romance rumors in relation to her and ex, Zayn Malik, after she used a family recipe that belongs to Zayn’s mother and posted the occasion to her Instagram story. The chicken curry pasta salad recipe and the subsequent story got fans wondering if maybe the pair were back together. However, no official confirmation has come from either party regarding their relationship status presently.