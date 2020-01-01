Jessica Simpson Posts Adorable Photo Of Baby Birdie Mae Peeping Out Of Leopard-Print Snowsuit On Snowy Stroll

The star and her daughters sported wild animal prints as they strolled through the snow in Aspen -- and Mama even wore heels!

Jessica Simpson shared an adorable photo to Instagram as she spent precious time with her two daughters in Colorado. The 39-year-old singer and designer posted a new pic for her fans after she strolled through the snow in Aspen with her daughters Maxwell Drew, 7, and Birdie Max, 8 months, as they all wore animal printed outfits. But baby Birdie stole this show with her too-cute suit and priceless expression.

In the new photo, Jessica wore a fur-trimmed coat, black hat, and sunglasses — and yes, high-heeled boots! — as she carried a tiger-print bag while pushing baby Birdie’s stroller through the snow. Eldest daughter Maxwell posed in an orange animal-print snowsuit, but it was little Birdie’s outfit that trumped outshined them all. The 8-month-old baby was bundled up in a furry cheetah-print snowsuit and white hat as she peeped out of her hood at the camera. The baby girl’s big blue eyes and part of her face can be seen in the pic.

In the caption to the photo, Jessica told her Instagram fans she and her girls were “walkin'” into 2020 wearing their favorite pattern, which is presumably animal print. Fans know that Jessica has a penchant for animal prints and even posed in cheetah-print pajamas with her daughters on Christmas Eve.

Fans hit the comments section to remark on the adorable post.

“I love Birdie Mae’s snowsuit!” one fan wrote.

“Not easy pushing that stroller through snow! Hot mama,” another told Jessica.

Others asked Jessica where she got Birdie Mae’s snowsuit and they praised the star for bundling her little one up for the snowy stroll.

Of course, many other fans zeroed in on Jessica’s heeled boots as she pushed her baby’s stroller through the deep snow. Fans couldn’t believe the star could maneuver her stroller through the slippery conditions while wearing heels.

“Jess in the snow in animal print wearing 4″ boots is my spirit animal,” a fan wrote.

Loading...

“Omg mama! You’re still in heels even with 3 kids and 3 ft of snow. [Jessica Simpson] you are 2020 goals,” another follower chimed in.

Jessica has been posting plenty of pics during her family getaway to Aspen, but this is one of the first photos from the trip that has featured Birdie Mae. Other recently posted photos have shown Jessica posing with her husband Eric Johnson and sister, Ashlee Simpson Ross, during a ski trip. But Jessica’s Instagram fans always have a soft spot for a Birdie sighting.