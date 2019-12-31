Demi Rose Bares Cleavage In Sultry Desert Photo Shoot And Video

As Demi Rose continues her vacation across various exotic countries, she delighted her Instagram followers with a seductive photoshoot and video as 2019 drew to a close.

The image shows Demi with her hands crossed above her head as she stares seductively at the camera while wearing a long, flowing outfit in a bronze metallic color. The top of the outfit crosses her chest and only barely contains her cleavage as she poses. The sheer material of the split skirt flows to the ground and shows off her shapely legs as she points her painted toes toward her intended audience.

Behind Demi is a stunning desert ravine that looms over the celebrity on both sides. The sun is high in the sky and yellow rays from it can be seen shining down into the ravine where she stands. Per the geotag, the image was snapped in Petra, Jordan.

The second part of Demi’s new Instagram post is a video that further delighted her followers. Set in the same location as the image, when played, it shows the celebrity as she walks through the ravine. The wind is blowing her hair and Middle Eastern music plays over the short clip.

“Coming into 2020 like…,” read the first line of her caption.

Demi also posted about how hard 2019 has been but how it has also been the “best year” of her life. She told fans that she was definitely looking forward to 2020 and what the hew year will bring regarding possibilities. She then concluded by thanking her followers for all of their support and wished them “lots of blessings and love” in 2020.

Demi’s 11.7 million Instagram followers were instantly captivated by the latest post and kind words. As a result, they immediately started commenting. Within half an hour of posting, more than 37,000 fans had liked the pic.

“Happy new year bae,” one fan wrote, following up with three purple heart emoji.

“I was waiting for the belly dance to come,” another follower wrote.

“Gorgeous as always,” yet another commented.

Plenty of other fans also commented using emoji to convey their feelings. Heavily featured were the love heart, fire, and heart-eyed emoji.

Over the past few weeks, Demi has continued to post more and more amazing photos documenting her time overseas. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the star’s most recent Instagram pics showed her on a beach in Mexico. She had been watching baby turtles hatch before being released into the sea.