Noah Cyrus Ends The Decade In Black Lace Panties & A Cropped Tank Top: ‘Time Scares Me’

Noah Cyrus wore nothing but a cropped tank top and some lace panties in her brand new New Year’s Eve Instagram post. The singer also reflected on the year and the concept of time in the lengthy update.

In the racy photo, Noah is standing with her back to the camera as she looks out over a gorgeous scene. Rolling hills, green foliage, a blue sky, and white clouds are all visible in the background of the snap as the young singer shows off her curves in her barely-there ensemble.

Noah’s tiny pink crop top showcased her toned arms, tiny waist, and flat tummy, while her black lace panties gave a peek at her curvy hips and booty before the camera cut off the shot.

Miley Cyrus’ little sister accessorized her look with multiple bracelets on her wrist, her phone in her hand, and chains around her neck. She grabbed a fistful of her dark, straight hair and pulled it off of her neck as she looked out over the gorgeous view.

In the caption of the post, Noah opens up about the year, and reveals that in the new decade she plans to love harder and be as kind as possible to others. She then went on to reveal that she’s scared of how fast time has gone.

“I woke up today and asked myself where all the time has gone. Time really scares me… you kinda look up one day and your childhood is gone and everyones older and its SO F*CKING SCARY!!! live in the present moment.. say your pleases and thank yous.. try your best to be NICE!!! please!! our world is so scary and it cant afford anymore hate. Tell everyone you can you love them while you can,” Noah wrote in the caption of the post.

Of course, Noah’s over 5.5 million followers went wild for the photo and the sentiment behind it. The picture earned more than 128,000 likes and over 410 comments in the first hour alone.

“I love you so much,” one of Noah’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the post.

“You deserve the best,” another fan declared.

“How could somebody be that beautiful,” a third social media user gushed.

“I love her spirit,” a fourth comment read.

