‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10: First Look Picture Hints At Michonne’s Departure

A new image of Season 10 of 'The Walking Dead' shows Michonne and Virgil.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses AMC’s The Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the character of Michonne (Danai Gurira) is set to leave AMC’s The Walking Dead at some point in Season 10. With half of the season’s episodes already aired, it means that this will occur sometime in the final eight episodes. Now, TV Line has released a new image that hints at further details regarding her departure.

So far, there has been no official news detailing how Michonne will leave the hit zombie apocalypse series. However, there has been plenty of speculation. Many fans believe that Michonne will not actually be killed off as many other characters have been in the past. Since Rick Grimes’ (Andrew Lincoln) departure in Season 9 of The Walking Dead that saw him being flown off to safety after sustaining injuries, fans are hopeful that this sort of scenario will also play out for Michonne.

The latest image released exclusively to TV Line for the second half of Season 10, potentially details further information regarding Michonne’s departure. The image shows Michonne alongside newcomer, Virgil (Kevin Carroll). They appear to be concerned as they enter a building. Michonne has a torch with her that shines across the room as her gaze centers in on something offscreen. Virgil, who is behind Michonne looks on, also in apparent concern.

Virgil was introduced in the first half of Season 10 as a character who was trying to get back to his family on a remote naval base. In the process, he was caught trying to steal from Oceanside and Michonne ended up allowing him to borrow a boat so long as she went with him and they were paid in weapons.

The potential is that this image is the first look at the remote island naval base of which Virgil was talking about. Virgil had revealed that he was desperate to return to his family but also hinted at something darker relating to this location. It appears that fans will finally get some answers regarding this new character and it could, potentially, all be tied to Michonne’s departure.

While there are no further details regarding what Virgil and Michonne find there, the image gives fans the impression that nothing good will come of this trip and will have to wait until further details emerge regarding Michonne and the return of Season 10.

Season 10 of AMC’s The Walking Dead will return on February 23, 2020.