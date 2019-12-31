Dua Lipa Performs In Checkerboard Mini Skirt & Strapless Shimmery Top On ‘Rockin’ Eve’

Dua Lipa is one of the many singers who will be performing on Dick Clark’s Rockin’ Eve ’20 with Ryan Seacrest later tonight. As the year is coming to an end, the show will see high-profile pop stars take to the stage across North America.

On Instagram, Lipa announced that she would be appearing on the show. The “Hotter Than Hell” hitmaker’s performance must have been pre-recorded as she shared photos from the recording. As always, the British entertainer looked nothing short of amazing.

Lipa stunned in an eye-catching, high-waisted black-and-white checkerboard mini skirt with a tiny slit in the back. She paired the ensemble with a strapless shimmery top that was slightly low-cut and had a shell design. The “Blow Your Mind (Mwah)” songstress sported her straight blonde and brunette shoulder-length hair down and opted for a couple of necklaces. The sleeveless garment displayed the numerous tattoos on both her arms that are all small and spread out. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, one of her most recent tattoos is the name of her upcoming second album, Future Nostalgia.

In a series of photos within one post, Lipa looked like she was having a blast on stage. The first shot sees the “New Rules” chart-topper smiling close-up. In the second, she is in the moment, with her arm raised and the wind blowing her hair in front of her face.

In the third pic, Lipa sparked a cheeky expression and poked her tongue out. In the fourth and final photograph of her on stage, the “Don’t Start Now” entertainer interacted with the crowd.

In the fifth photo, the singer attached the official poster for the show with a promo image of herself.

In the span of eight hours, her post racked up more than 800,000 likes and over 1,600 comments, proving to be a hit with her 37.7 million followers.

“The only present we need to celebrate the new decade tbh,” one user wrote.

“HAPPY NEW YEAR!! You made my 2019 so much better,” another shared.

“I CAN’T WAIT FOR FUTURE NOSTALGIA,” a third fan remarked passionately in capital letters.

Loading...

“This was the best year for you. You won two Grammys. We’re soooo proud for you,” a fourth follower commented.

Lipa’s performance took place at the Hollywood party. Other names performing at the same location include the likes of Ava Max, Megan Thee Stallion, Paula Abdul, Ciara, and Salt-N-Pepa, to name a few.

According to the Rockin’ Eve official website, the event will also take place in New York, Miami, and New Orleans with other performers.