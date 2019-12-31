Hailey Bieber Rocks Skimpy White Bikini While Sipping Her ‘Last Coffee Of The Decade’

Hailey Bieber is ending the year with one last smoking hot Instagram snap that her fans are absolutely loving.

The new photo was shared to her feed on Tuesday, and was an instant hit with her 24 million followers. In the shot, Hailey was seen enjoying a beautiful day outside as the golden sunshine spilled over her flawless physique. She sipped her “last coffee of the decade” as the moment was captured, and peered at the camera over the top of her trendy sunglasses.

Of course, the blond bombshell’s ensemble in the snap was of note as well, as she was wearing a skimpy bikini that left very little to the imagination. The two-piece boasted a ribbed, white fabric that popped against her deep tan, and did nothing but favors for her killer curves.

Hailey’s swimwear included a bandeau-style top with thin shoulder straps and a deep, square neckline that left plenty of cleavage well within eyesight. It just barely covered her voluptuous assets, leaving her chiseled abs completely on display for her fans to admire — and they certainly did.

On her lower half, the wife of Justin Bieber sported the matching bikini bottoms of the set that were equally-as risque. The number featured a daringly high-cut design that teased a glimpse of her toned legs. Meanwhile, its curved waistband was pulled high up on her hips, further accentuating her trim waist and flat midsection.

As an extra layer, the stunner wore an oversized white button up, though she left it completely unclasped to give her audience a good look at her impressive physique. She accessorized with a pair of hoop earrings and rings, as well as a dainty belly button ring for even more sparkle. As for her blond tresses, Hailey styled them in a half-up, half-down hairdo, which was secured with a pink velvet scrunchy that added just the right pop of color.

Unsurprisingly, Hailey’s seemingly-final bikini snap of the decade proved popular with her millions of followers. The post has earned more than 500,000 likes after just two hours of going live to Instagram — and that number continues to grow by the minute. Many of her pals took to the comments section of the post as well to shower her with compliments on her jaw-dropping display.

“I mean…ur abs,” Kylie Jenner wrote.

Another said that Hailey was “unreal.”

Others simply used emoji to express their admiration for the look, with many opting for the flame emoticon.

Hailey often makes headlines for her social media activity. Just last week, the model and her famous husband made headlines for a sultry new snap on his own Instagram feed that saw Hailey straddling Justin, who was wearing a pair of Calvin Klein briefs. Fans went wild for the photo, and awarded it nearly six million likes.