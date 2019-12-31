‘Teen Mom’ Jenelle Evans Reportedly Has A New Boyfriend Just Two Months After Leaving Husband David Eason

Jenelle Evans has a brand new boyfriend. The former Teen Mom 2 star didn’t stay single long after leaving her husband, David Eason, earlier this year.

“She has been talking to someone,” a source confirmed to The Sun on Tuesday, revealing that Jenelle is now involved with a man named Herb Wilkinson. Herb is said to live in Boston, Massachusetts, where he works as a city employee installing water meters.

Jenelle is currently living in Nashville, Tennessee with her middle son Kaiser, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Nathan Griffith, and her daughter Ensley, whom she shares with David. Jenelle’s oldest son, Jace, is still in the custody of her mother, Barbara Evans and lives with his grandmother in North Carolina.

The report claims that Jenelle is very “interested” in Herb and has already made the trip to Boston to spend time with her new beau.

During the trip, Jenelle reportedly made an appearance on Herb’s social media, where he called her “babe” and took a video of her smiling for the camera.

Not much is known about the 31-year-old Bostonian. However, it is reported that he has struggled with substance abuse in the past and that he is currently five months sober.

Herb’s Instagram page is filled with photos of himself enjoying time with friends and family, most recently smiling alongside his loved ones while celebrating Christmas.

Back in October, he posted a mirror selfie and revealed that he had just undergone the “healthiest” 90 days he’s had in a long time, adding that he’s “feeling good,” which likely referred to his sobriety.

If Herb gets serious with Jenelle, it is likely that more details will begin to come out about his personal life, but for now, the mother-of-three is choosing to stay quiet about her relationship.

Meanwhile, fans have already started to leave comments on Herb’s posts. Some call him out for getting involved with Jenelle, while others approve of the pairing.

“@j_evans1219 I approve and can support this,” one Teen Mom fan commented on a photo Herb posted.

“He’s a cutie girlfriend,” another stated, tagging Jenelle in the comment.

The romance marks the first for Jenelle since her split with David. The couple, who married in September of 2017, had a volatile relationship for much of their marriage and were rumored to be on the rocks many times.

Earlier this year, the couple took a lot of heat after it was reported that David had shot and killed the family dog, Nugget.

Loading...

Fans were outraged, and the incident even led to their children being removed from their home. They eventually regained custody, but the damage had already been done as Jenelle was fired from Teen Mom 2.

The reality star stuck by her husband for months following the dog’s death. However, it seems that she hit her boiling point in the fall. On Halloween, Jenelle officially announced that she had moved out of the house she shared with David and the kids.

“The kids and I have moved away from David. Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that’s what is best for me, and for my kids,” Jenelle said in a statement.

Following the split, Jenelle Evans filed a request for a restraining order against David Eason, listing 11 incidents that she claimed he was “abusive” and “violent.”