‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Wednesday: Adam Stuns Chelsea

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday, January 1, bring a passionate kiss for Adam and Chelsea ahead of Abby’s party. Plus, Billy worries Victoria when he lets her know everything that is missing from his life.

Adam (Mark Grossman) crosses a line when sparks fly between him and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan), according to SheKnows Soaps. Chelsea was furious when Nick (Joshua Morrow) told her about Adam’s plan to have Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) seduce Nick, leaving Chelsea free to reunite with Adam. It’s Nick’s birthday, and Chelsea promises to go with Nick to Society. She goes back to Adam’s penthouse to get ready, though.

Adam thinks that things are going great with him and Chelsea even though she still claims to be with Nick. Once again, Adam and Chelsea discuss their situation, and she worries that living at the penthouse is giving Connor (Judah Mackey) false hope that they’ll get back together. Adam certainly doesn’t agree with his ex-wife, though. Instead of listening to her, Adam surprises Chelsea with a passionate kiss, but when she pulls away, Chelsea lets Adam know she and Nick are going to a New Year’s Eve party together. Unfortunately for Chelsea, Adam is invited too, and he plans to go just to make Chelsea feel uncomfortable with Nick.

Meanwhile, Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) concern for Billy (Jason Thompson) grows. She’s excited about Abby’s party, but Billy isn’t. He claims he needs to work, but really, Billy is lying to Victoria the same way he’s lied to her for months. This time, though, Victoria worries that Billy is gambling again and if it’s a problem. Billy admits that he has a problem, but he vocalizes that it’s much bigger than gambling. He is missing excitement as well as freedom. This situation is how things often go with Billy when he is with Victoria, and at this point, it has to feel like too much of the same to Victoria.

Instead of spending New Year’s Eve with Vicky, Billy makes plans with Amanda (Mishael Morgan) even though he blames his absence on work. If Billy isn’t able to turn things around soon, he and Victoria may be doomed to repeat their past mistakes. At this point, Billy is having an emotional affair with Amanda, but at any time, things could bubble over and move into the physical realm. Billy and Amanda have a strong connection, and he is all but gone from Victoria at this point.