Latina Bombshell Yaslen Clemente Bids Farewell To 2019 In Skimpy Peach Underwear In New Instagram Photo

Fitness model Yaslen Clemente recently took to her Instagram page and treated her 1.2 million followers to a sexy lingerie picture — which became an instant hit.

The Miami stunner wore her highlighted blond tresses down. While the accessories were not visible, it is possible that she wore her usual dainty gold necklace and a pair of stud earrings for the look.

In the picture, Yaslen could be seen rocking a peach mesh lingerie set from the Long Underwear brand. The provocative ensemble allowed Yaslen to show off her perky chests through the tight bra top. The stunner also showed off her taut stomach and well-toned thighs to titillate her admirers.

The Bang Energy elite model decided to stick to her signature style and sported minimal makeup for the shoot, which included a slick of satin nude lipstick and thick mascara. She also painted her manicured nails with white nail polish.

For the snap, the Latina hottie posed next to a wall decorated with a vine plant. The model showed off her incredible curves and assets while she confidently posed for the camera.

The 22-year-old model did not use a geotag with the post so the exact location is unknown.

In the caption, Yaslen greeted her fans and went on to inform them about the lingerie brand.

Within six hours of posting, the latest upload had amassed close to 35,000 likes and over 400 comments, as fans praised the sexy model for her incredible looks and insane physique. They showered her with numerous compliments in the comment section of the post.

“You are so fine as f*ck. I can stare at you all day!” one of her fans wrote on the picture.

“So beautiful! Happy New Year!!!” another chimed in.

“Wish you a very Happy New Year! May 2020 be your best year yet, beautiful. Much blessings,” said one follower.

“Beauty! I love that set on you! Peachy,” added a fourth Instagram user.

Just a day ago, the model teased her admirers with a skin-baring photo in which she wore a tiny white crop top and tight gray Calvins. On Christmas Day, Yaslen also stunned in a skimpy red lace lingerie set, which was probably the reason why she got “restricted” on Instagram.

The model recently revealed in her Instagram Stories that she was blocked from the social media platform as she cannot post or comment on anything. Now that the ban has been lifted, hence the new upload, fans can watch out for new sexy uploads from the model.