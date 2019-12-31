Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Planning Another Baby In 2020, Royal Expert Speculates

Harry had previously said that he would have a maximum of two kids.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry might be planning on another baby in 2020, a Royal expert tells Yahoo Style U.K.

The next year looks to be a busy one for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Royal commentator Omid Scobie says. Specifically, they’ll be launching their charity, the Sussex Royal Foundation, an event that will almost certainly dominate the year 2020. Indeed, Scobie speculates that, even now as the Windsor family are enjoying a less-busy schedule due to the Christmas and New Year’s break, Meghan and Harry are deep in planning for the foundation’s launch.

“Although they’re technically not working at the moment I don’t believe for a second that they’re not spending time planning this because a launch will be around the end of the first quarter, beginning of second quarter, of next year. So that will very much really see 2020 for them,” he says.

Another thing that could theoretically dominate the Sussex’ schedule in 2020? Another pregnancy and possibly even another birth of a sibling who would join Archie Mountbatten-Windsor in the Sussex household.

“I think it will really focus on what they have on the table now – possibly another baby, who knows…” he said.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, traditionally in the British aristocracy, the rule, when it comes to the number of children one has, has been “an heir and a spare” — that is, one child to inherit his or her father’s titles, and another just in case. Prince Harry himself, for example, was one of two children. His grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, is one of two children; and Harry’s aunt Princess Anne had two children, as did his uncles, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

Of course, that rule isn’t always firm; Harry’s brother, Prince William, has had three children so far, and his father, Prince Charles, is one of four children.

As for Harry and Meghan, Harry has suggested, however obliquely, that two children may be on the table for him. At least, no more than two children.

Back in July, when Meghan was the guest editor of the British version of Vogue, Harry sat down for an interview with conservationist Jane Goodall. There, the two discussed the belief in some environmentalist circles that it’s better for the environment to have no more than two kids, the theory being that leaving the Earth with fewer children will result in a lower carbon footprint. At the time, Harry said that he would have “two, maximum” children.