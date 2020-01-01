Ryan Seacrest’s Girlfriend, Shayna Taylor, Shares ‘Magical’ Family Photo

The 'Live With Kelly and Ryan' star's gorgeous girlfriend shared photos from a magical holiday celebration with her man.

Shanya Taylor hosted a “magical” Christmas dinner. The gorgeous wellness influencer and girlfriend of Ryan Seacrest posted a photo that showed her family and high-profile boyfriend as they gathered around the table for her first-ever homemade Christmas in Venice Beach, California.

In the photo posted to Instagram, Shayna is seen posing with her family members as they are surrounded by plates full of healthy Mexican food. Seacrest is seated at the head of the table in a red Christmas sweater and glasses as he smiles at the camera.

Shayna also shared a video that showed close-ups of the delectable food on her Christmas menu. The former model captioned the photo by writing that her holiday was filled with magic as she spent time with her loved ones.

It’s no surprise that fans hit the comments section to remark on Shayna’s unique Christmas meal as well as how well her famous boyfriend seems to get along with her family.

“So nice to see you sharing your family moments,” one fan wrote. “Hope Ryan knows how lucky he is to have such a well put together person in his life! Keep being the wonderful woman you are…love your awesome vibes!”

“Your home is beautiful and dinner looks delicious! Ryan fits in so well with your family!” another added.

When asked who was in the photo, Shayna wrote, “My mom, my grandma, and grandpa, my cousins, and aunt. then my brother and sister and Ryan.”

Another fan expressed confusion that the couple spent Christmas in California.

“I thought you were living with Ryan in New York,” one fan wrote, to which Shayna replied, “Ryan’s in the picture. I go back and forth for NY and LA.”

While they spent Christmas in L.A., Seacrest and his girlfriend will be spending New Year’s Eve in New York, where the longtime TV host will count down the ball drop on ABC’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2020.

When asked who he plans to smooch when midnight hits in Times Square, Seacrest told Us Weekly, “Shayna will be with me, so she will [be my kiss].” He then joked that musical guest Post Malone could be who he kisses at midnight, depending who’s closest to him.

Fans know that Ryan, 45, and his girlfriend Shayna, 27, have been in an on-and-off relationship for years, dating back to 2013. When they rekindled their romance earlier this year, Seacrest’s Live With Kelly and Ryan co-host Kelly Ripa said she wanted them to elope.