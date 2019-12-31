Carrie Underwood Looks Back On Her ‘Most Memorable Moment’ Of The Past Year

As Carrie Underwood, and the rest of the world, have their collective eye staring at midnight when the calendar flips over to a new year and a new decade, the country crooner looked back at her life in 2019. She was very busy, moving from city to city on her Cry Pretty tour for the better part of the year.

In addition, she also took part in the Kennedy Center Honors, singing a version of the Linda Ronstadt hit, “Blue Bay0u,” to welcome the veteran singer into a special group of individuals, all of whom are legends representing a number of different disciplines.

However, the latter was not Carrie’s most memorable highlight that took place within the past 12 months. Instead, 0n New Year’s Eve, the 36-year-old country star took advantage of her Instagram platform to name the time when she gave birth to her youngest family member as the recipient of that honor. Baby Jacob Bryan Fisher was delivered in the wee morning hours of January 23, 2019, adding to Carrie’s family, which includes husband Mike and 4-year-old son Isaiah.

For her social media update, the superstar posted a fresh-faced picture of herself while cuddling her newborn. The split-screen post also included a candid shot of her three guys and their little dog. Mike sat on a couch, holding the baby, while Isaiah’s older brother hunkered down on the back of the couch, directly in the back of his dad.

At the time, Carrie showed off her little fellow as he was being held by each member of the family. On Instagram, she said of the experience, “Our hearts are full, our eyes are tired and our lives are forever changed. Life is good…”

Carrie Underwood’s most recent — and especially nostalgic — post centered around giving birth to her youngest son, Jacob, was popular with her 9.3 million Instagram followers. She earned more than 169,000 likes and 400-plus comments.

Some used emoji — including the symbols for red hearts, blue hearts, kissy-faces, and double pink hearts, to express themselves, while others wrote words to explain how they were feeling.

“Can’t believe he’s almost one,” said one admirer about Jacob, who added a blue heart emoji to that thought.

“Congratulations on your new bundle of joy, a bouncing baby boy!!!” expressed a second fan, who added a string of emoji, including the symbols for two baby’s faces, two wise men, two sets of footprints, and two blue emoji.

“Happy New Year to you and your family. You are the greatest singer of all time,” gushed a third Instagram user.

“The best part of [my year] was seeing you in concert,” stated a fourth follower, who added eight red heart emoji.