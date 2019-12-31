Kevin James Thrills Fans With New Photo Alongside His ‘King Of Queens’ Father-In-Law Jerry Stiller

The actor reunited with his longtime co-star who played Arthur Spooner on the CBS sitcom.

Kevin James gave fans a present this holiday season. The New York-based comic posted an Instagram photo with his longtime King of Queens co-star Jerry Stiller, and fans were thrilled to see the reunion more than 12 years after the CBS sitcom wrapped its original run.

Stiller played Arthur Spooner, the father of Leah Remini‘s character, Carrie Heffernan, on The King of Queens from 1998 to 2007. He traded hilarious lines with James, who played his son-in-law Doug Heffernan for nine seasons on the comedy series.

In an Instagram post, James shared a photo of himself posing with his longtime friend and co-star Stiller during a recent visit. The 92-year-old actor, known for his comedy act with his late wife Anne Meara, is smiling as he reconnects with his old pal. Stiller is now white-haired and looks a bit different than he did on The King Of Queens, but he still had that mischevious twinkle in his eye.

In the caption of the photo, James noted that he had a great time visiting his TV father-in-law and that he loves him.

Fans hit the comments section to rave about the unexpected reunion between the two King of Queens co-stars.

“Absolute legend!!!” one fan wrote of Stiller.

“Still the greatest TV dad of all time!” another added of the TV legend.

“This picture makes me so happy. Shame Leah Remini wasn’t in it too!” another added.

“Ohhh Arthur… I’m happy to see a picture of him!” a fourth fan wrote.

Other fans chimed in with Stiller’s nickname on the King Of Queens, such as “Basement Artie” and “Arthur-itis.”

Fans know that James fought to get Stiller on The King of Queens on the heels of the legendary actor’s run as Frank Costanza on Seinfeld. Stiller’s Arthur Spooner character stole the show many times on the CBS sitcom. Fans had hoped to see Stiller on TV again when James and Remini reunited for the 2016 sitcom Kevin Can Wait, but the elderly actor has seemingly retired.

Still, the two stars have remained friends over the years, and James periodically posts photos with his beloved buddy.

Such a great man… Couldn't love him more. pic.twitter.com/epH0slzeRw — Kevin James (@KevinJames) April 14, 2016

The new photo comes nearly one year after Stiller was rushed to the hospital due to a medical scare. Luckily, he was okay. It turns out that fans are happy to see that as he heads into 2020, Stiller is still sharing laughs with his King of Queens co-star and real-life friend.