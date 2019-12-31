Victoria’s Secret Model Devon Windsor Flaunts Incredible Figure In Black Bikini

The model stunned in her revealing swimwear.

American model Devon Windsor celebrated the end of 2019 by uploading tantalizing photos for her 1.8 million Instagram followers to enjoy today.

The pictures show the stunner posing on a beach with palm trees and a beautiful body of water in the background. She sizzled in a black bandeau bikini top and matching high-waisted bottoms from her company, Devon Windsor Swim. The tiny two-piece left little to the imagination, much to the delight of her audience. Her washboard abs and long, lean legs were put on full display in the skimpy swimwear. The Victoria’s Secret model wore numerous accessories, including a multi-colored headscarf, a pair of hexagon sunglasses, layered necklaces, silver bracelets and sparkling rings.

The blond bombshell wore her hair down, enhancing her natural beauty with a minimal amount of makeup. The application appeared to feature a light coat of mascara and nude lip gloss.

Throughout the photo shoot, Devon changed up her poses and expression. In the first image, she sat on the sand, using her arm to prop herself up. The beauty shielded her face from the sun with her hand, as she gazed seductively into the camera. The following photo was taken at a different angle and consists of Devon placing her palm under her chin while smiling sweetly.

In the caption, the model reflected upon the last year and expressed gratitude for numerous aspects of her life, including being in good health and having a wonderful support system. Devon also noted that getting married to her partner, Johnny “Dex” Barbara, and founding her swimsuit brand were among her highlights of 2019. She proceeded to give her followers well wishes for the upcoming year.

Fans were quick to reciprocate Devon’s message.

“Happy New Year!!! I hope the New Year brings you joy and prosperity!!” wrote one commenter.

Many of Devon’s admirers also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments.

“So gorggg,” gushed a fan.

“Pretty girl,” chimed in another Instagram user.

Some followers, however, appeared to be rendered speechless by the photos. Instead of words, they left a trail of fire and heart-eye emoji to express their admiration for Devon.

The post appears to be a fan favorite as it quickly racked up more than 5,000 likes.

As fans are aware, the 25-year-old has a tendency to post sizzling snaps, such as this one, on social media. Recently, she uploaded a photo of herself wearing a plunging red swimsuit while standing on a boat. That photo has been liked over 10,000 times since it was shared.