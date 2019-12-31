‘Bikini Pro’ Libby Powell Lets It All Hang Out In Scanty White Bathing Suit

Libby Powell rocked a revealing bathing suit to end her year online. The “bikini pro” took to her Instagram account on New Year’s Eve to showcase her curves in a scanty piece of swimwear that left very little to the imagination.

In the racy photo, Libby is seen rocking a white, one-piece bathing suit that boasted a large cutout from her chest to below her navel. The suit also featured an extremely high cut and put the model’s massive cleavage, flat tummy, rock-hard abs, curvy hips, and lean legs on full display.

The model accessorized the suit with a matching, white cropped jacket over top, rings on her fingers, some dangling earrings, and a gold chain belt around her waist.

Libby had her long dark hair parted to the side and styled in sleek, straight strands the fell down her back. She also opted for a full face of makeup in the shot, which included defined eyebrows, thick lashes, and dramatic black eyeliner.

The brunette bombshell completed the glam look with pink eye shadow, a bronzed glow, shimmering highlighter on her face, and a nude lip as she gave a sultry stare to the camera.

In the caption of the snap, Libby reflected on the past year and revealed that she felt grateful for all of her blessings. She also admitted that she’s very excited to see what 2020 will bring to her, and that she can’t wait to make the next year just as good as the last one.

Of course, many of Libby’s over 1.2 million followers went wild for the shot and wasted no time clicking the like button on the post over 9,400 times while leaving more than 120 comments in the first 11 hours after it was uploaded to the network.

“YOU are just the all round vibe my girl!” one of the model’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the post.

“Hey Libby. I hope you are well and had a lovely Christmas with your family just wanted to wish you a happy new year and I hope the year ahead brings you lots of luck and happiness all the very best,” another adoring fan stated.

“Happy new year!! You seem like a cool chick and you’re absolutely gorgeous… keep it up in 2020,” a third comment read.

“Wow hello gorgeous in white. Happy new year,” a fourth social media user said.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Libby Powell shared a post earlier this month about saying goodbye to 2019. In that shot, she sported a teal string bikini. That photo has raked in over 12,000 likes and more than 240 comments for the model to date.