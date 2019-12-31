Pauline & Mathilde Tantot Rock Matching Care Bear Onesies & Lingerie For New Year’s Eve

Instagram-famous twins Mathilde and Pauline Tantot appear to be gearing up for a cozy night New Year’s Eve. In a new post on Pauline’s Instagram account, the models rocked matching Care Bear onesies, which were unzipped to reveal skimpy lingerie underneath.

In a series of three photos on Pauline’s feed, the sisters posed in a mirror while Mathilde snapped some selfies. They appeared to be sitting on the floor of a white bedroom or lounge area, as a television could be seen in the background.

Mathilde and Pauline were both wearing giant, purple, fuzzy onesies with Care Bear faces. Mathilde left her pajamas slightly unzipped to reveal a low-cut, white bra underneath. The bra barely contained her ample cleavage, which spilled out at the top. The Persian babe kept her hood over her face, but her long, blond hair could be seen flowing down her shoulders.

Meanwhile, Pauline rocked a similar bra in black. It seemed to push her cleavage upward, allowing some to spill out. She accessorized the look with a dainty gold necklace and some small earrings.

Pauline kept her hood off and allowed the onesie to slip down her shoulders. Her long, blond hair was pulled into a sleek ponytail behind her head. Pauline appeared to have skipped makeup, though she hardly needed any to enhance her natural beauty.

In the first photo, the sisters both sat on the floor with one leg in a crossed position and the other bent at the knee. Mathilde’s eyes were covered by the hood, but she stuck her tongue out for the camera. Pauline rested her head on her hand and looked over at Mathilde’s phone.

The second photo showed Pauline standing up and turned around with the onesie at her knees to reveal her thong. She stuck her pert booty out in the black bottoms and arched her back while Mathilde threw up a peace sign above her head with her tongue still out.

Finally, in the third photo, it was Pauline who snapped the selfie while Mathilde stood up. The model still wore the onesie, but left it unzipped at her waist to show off her ripped abs. She stuck out her hip to touch Pauline’s face. Meanwhile, Pauline looked at the camera with pursed lips.

The post garnered more than 89,000 likes and just over 550 comments in under an hour. Many fans in the comments section left praise for the sisters’ amazing looks.

“I mean, both of y’all can have a slumber party at my house….” one fan said.

“Care bear life. Happy new year to both do you,” another user added.

The Tantot sisters’ New Year’s Eve photos come just two days after they marked their 25th birthday with more matching photos, which fans also loved.